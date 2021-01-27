Mashed potatoes are among the Tampa area's top snack foods this football season, per Instacart's customer data.

We have to wonder: Sports fans, are you guys okay?

Tampa Bay's other (more normal) top snack items this season:

Tortilla chips and salsa

Tater tots.

White Claw variety packs.

How the competition snacks up: Fans of the Bucs' Super Bowl rival, Kansas City, also go for tortilla chips and salsa, but with a side of chicken nuggets and cheeseburger sliders.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.