Mashed potatoes are among Tampa Bay's favorite sports snacks

Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Mark Goldman/Getty Images

Mashed potatoes are among the Tampa area's top snack foods this football season, per Instacart's customer data.

We have to wonder: Sports fans, are you guys okay?

Tampa Bay's other (more normal) top snack items this season:

  • Tortilla chips and salsa
  • Tater tots.
  • White Claw variety packs.

How the competition snacks up: Fans of the Bucs' Super Bowl rival, Kansas City, also go for tortilla chips and salsa, but with a side of chicken nuggets and cheeseburger sliders.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's mayor has a message for Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After two decades of NFL seasons lost at sea, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team to make the Super Bowl a home game when they take on last year's Super Bowl winner, the Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sent Axios some smack talk. Here's her message to Kansas City's mayor, Quinton Lucas:

The Sunshine State already ran the Chiefs out of town once, but I know our Bucs will finish the job. Mayor Lucas, when you’ve had enough of Kansas City winters, we invite you to come enjoy our beautiful weather and see for yourself why Tampa is called Title Town.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Food delivery demand soared in Tampa Bay in 2020

Expand chart
Data: Second Measure; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tampa Bay's spending on food delivery spiked in 2020 when compared to 2018, according to consumer data analytics company Second Measure.

Worth noting: While delivery and takeout were a lifeline for restaurants during pandemic closures, our area's restaurants have managed to weather the storm better than those in other cities around the country.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Montgomery
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Scoop: Weatherford Capital's huge Tampa tech bet

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Family-owned Weatherford Capital is putting $22.5 million into the Tampa-based tech company SOMA Global, the private investment firm told Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: It'll likely be one of the Tampa Bay area's single-biggest funding deals of the year, if 2020 was any indication — and it involves a local investor backing a local company.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow