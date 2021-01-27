Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Tampa Bay news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Charlotte news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Photo illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Mark Goldman/Getty Images
Mashed potatoes are among the Tampa area's top snack foods this football season, per Instacart's customer data.
We have to wonder: Sports fans, are you guys okay?
Tampa Bay's other (more normal) top snack items this season:
- Tortilla chips and salsa
- Tater tots.
- White Claw variety packs.
How the competition snacks up: Fans of the Bucs' Super Bowl rival, Kansas City, also go for tortilla chips and salsa, but with a side of chicken nuggets and cheeseburger sliders.
This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.