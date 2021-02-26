Hot homes: 5 homes for sale across Tampa Bay right now

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
305 Spring Court. Photo courtesy of listing agent Terri Novitsky
This week's top picks range from a blue bungalow asking $279K to a swanky high-rise condo in St. Pete asking $2.3M. I'd take 'em both.
5367 5th Ave. N. — $279,000
Why we love it: Bright, light-filled, and open, this adorable blue bungalow just feels happy. The punchy peach door doesn't hurt either.
- Neighborhood: Crestmont
- Realtor: Melissa Sontheimer at RE/MAX METRO
- Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath, 936 square feet
- Notable features: Open, bright, paver patio, fenced-in yard, recently updated.
6915 N. Central Ave. — $430,464
Why we love it: This craftsman new build is loaded with charm, from the covered corner porch to the patterned tile kitchen backsplash.
- Neighborhood: Old Seminole Heights
- Realtor: Shane O'Neil at Madison Heights Realty Group
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,824 square feet
- Notable features: Shaker cabinets, enviable primary bathroom, upgraded lighting, curb appeal.
1012 W. Charter St. — $499,000
Why we love it: Highlights of this 1920s charmer include the welcoming front porch, painted brick fireplace, and its walkable location.
- Neighborhood: Riverside Heights
- Realtor: Stacey Ross and Thomas Settles at PinPoint Realty
- Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,638 square feet
- Notable features: Detached apartment, 1920s charm, walkable to Tampa River Walk and Armature Works,
305 Spring Court — $1,499,000
Why we love it: The water views, shiplap walls, crystal doorknobs, Cape Cod style and rooftop deck are just a few swoon-worthy features of this one.
- Neighborhood: Clearwater
- Realtor: Terri Novitsky at Lauren Michael Real Estate Partners
- Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,464 square feet
- Notable features: Gorgeous views, plenty of room to entertain, sunroom/work-from-home office.
176 4th Ave. NE #1702 — $2,299,000
Why we love it: This place is swanky. It has everything you'd expect at the price point, including panoramic views, car elevator (yes), high-end appliances, cool light fixtures and resort-like community amenities.
- Neighborhood: St. Petersburg
- Realtor: Peggy Naruns at NorthStar Realty
- Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,136 square feet
- Notable features: Views, resort-like community amenities, wet bar, floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek cabinetry.
This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.