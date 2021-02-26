Hot homes: 5 homes for sale across Tampa Bay right now

This week's top picks range from a blue bungalow asking $279K to a swanky high-rise condo in St. Pete asking $2.3M. I'd take 'em both.

Why we love it: Bright, light-filled, and open, this adorable blue bungalow just feels happy. The punchy peach door doesn't hurt either.

Neighborhood: Crestmont

Crestmont Realtor: Melissa Sontheimer at RE/MAX METRO

Melissa Sontheimer at RE/MAX METRO Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath, 936 square feet

2 beds, 1 bath, 936 square feet Notable features: Open, bright, paver patio, fenced-in yard, recently updated.

Photo courtesy of listing agent Melissa Sontheimer

Photo courtesy of listing agent Melissa Sontheimer

Why we love it: This craftsman new build is loaded with charm, from the covered corner porch to the patterned tile kitchen backsplash.

Neighborhood: Old Seminole Heights

Old Seminole Heights Realtor: Shane O'Neil at Madison Heights Realty Group

Shane O'Neil at Madison Heights Realty Group Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,824 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,824 square feet Notable features: Shaker cabinets, enviable primary bathroom, upgraded lighting, curb appeal.

Photo courtesy of Shane O'Neil at Madison Heights Realty Group

Photo courtesy of Shane O'Neil at Madison Heights Realty Group

Why we love it: Highlights of this 1920s charmer include the welcoming front porch, painted brick fireplace, and its walkable location.

Neighborhood: Riverside Heights

Riverside Heights Realtor: Stacey Ross and Thomas Settles at PinPoint Realty

Stacey Ross and Thomas Settles at PinPoint Realty Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,638 square feet

3 beds, 2 baths, 1,638 square feet Notable features: Detached apartment, 1920s charm, walkable to Tampa River Walk and Armature Works,

Photo courtesy of PinPoint Realty

Photo courtesy of PinPoint Realty

Why we love it: The water views, shiplap walls, crystal doorknobs, Cape Cod style and rooftop deck are just a few swoon-worthy features of this one.

Neighborhood: Clearwater

Clearwater Realtor: Terri Novitsky at Lauren Michael Real Estate Partners

Terri Novitsky at Lauren Michael Real Estate Partners Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,464 square feet

4 beds, 4 baths, 3,464 square feet Notable features: Gorgeous views, plenty of room to entertain, sunroom/work-from-home office.

Photo courtesy of listing agent Terri Novitsky at Lauren Michael Real Estate Partners

Photo courtesy of listing agent Terri Novitsky at Lauren Michael Real Estate Partners

Photo courtesy of listing agent Terri Novitsky at Lauren Michael Real Estate Partners

Why we love it: This place is swanky. It has everything you'd expect at the price point, including panoramic views, car elevator (yes), high-end appliances, cool light fixtures and resort-like community amenities.

Neighborhood: St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Realtor: Peggy Naruns at NorthStar Realty

Peggy Naruns at NorthStar Realty Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,136 square feet

2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,136 square feet Notable features: Views, resort-like community amenities, wet bar, floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek cabinetry.

Photo courtesy of listing agent Peggy Naruns at NorthStar Realty

Photo courtesy of listing agent Peggy Naruns at NorthStar Realty

Photo courtesy of listing agent Peggy Naruns at NorthStar Realty

