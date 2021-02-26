Hot homes: 5 homes for sale across Tampa Bay right now

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Hot homes: 5 homes for sale across Tampa Bay right now

305 Spring Court. Photo courtesy of listing agent Terri Novitsky

This week's top picks range from a blue bungalow asking $279K to a swanky high-rise condo in St. Pete asking $2.3M. I'd take 'em both.

5367 5th Ave. N. — $279,000

Why we love it: Bright, light-filled, and open, this adorable blue bungalow just feels happy. The punchy peach door doesn't hurt either.

  • Neighborhood: Crestmont
  • Realtor: Melissa Sontheimer at RE/MAX METRO
  • Specs: 2 beds, 1 bath, 936 square feet
  • Notable features: Open, bright, paver patio, fenced-in yard, recently updated.
Photo courtesy of listing agent Melissa Sontheimer
Photo courtesy of listing agent Melissa Sontheimer
6915 N. Central Ave. — $430,464

Why we love it: This craftsman new build is loaded with charm, from the covered corner porch to the patterned tile kitchen backsplash.

  • Neighborhood: Old Seminole Heights
  • Realtor: Shane O'Neil at Madison Heights Realty Group
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,824 square feet
  • Notable features: Shaker cabinets, enviable primary bathroom, upgraded lighting, curb appeal.
Photo courtesy of Shane O'Neil at Madison Heights Realty Group
Photo courtesy of Shane O'Neil at Madison Heights Realty Group
1012 W. Charter St. — $499,000

Why we love it: Highlights of this 1920s charmer include the welcoming front porch, painted brick fireplace, and its walkable location.

  • Neighborhood: Riverside Heights
  • Realtor: Stacey Ross and Thomas Settles at PinPoint Realty
  • Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,638 square feet
  • Notable features: Detached apartment, 1920s charm, walkable to Tampa River Walk and Armature Works,
Photo courtesy of PinPoint Realty
Photo courtesy of PinPoint Realty
305 Spring Court — $1,499,000

Why we love it: The water views, shiplap walls, crystal doorknobs, Cape Cod style and rooftop deck are just a few swoon-worthy features of this one.

  • Neighborhood: Clearwater
  • Realtor: Terri Novitsky at Lauren Michael Real Estate Partners
  • Specs: 4 beds, 4 baths, 3,464 square feet
  • Notable features: Gorgeous views, plenty of room to entertain, sunroom/work-from-home office.
Photo courtesy of listing agent Terri Novitsky at Lauren Michael Real Estate Partners
Photo courtesy of listing agent Terri Novitsky at Lauren Michael Real Estate Partners
Photo courtesy of listing agent Terri Novitsky at Lauren Michael Real Estate Partners
176 4th Ave. NE #1702 — $2,299,000

Why we love it: This place is swanky. It has everything you'd expect at the price point, including panoramic views, car elevator (yes), high-end appliances, cool light fixtures and resort-like community amenities.

  • Neighborhood: St. Petersburg
  • Realtor: Peggy Naruns at NorthStar Realty
  • Specs: 2 beds, 2.5 baths, 2,136 square feet
  • Notable features: Views, resort-like community amenities, wet bar, floor-to-ceiling windows, sleek cabinetry.
Photo courtesy of listing agent Peggy Naruns at NorthStar Realty
Photo courtesy of listing agent Peggy Naruns at NorthStar Realty
Photo courtesy of listing agent Peggy Naruns at NorthStar Realty

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Brianna Crane
Feb 25, 2021 - Axios Denver

Church turned luxury Cherry Creek condo asks $3.7M

Courtesy of Jeff Hendley/Compass

The interior of this former church was converted into an expansive condo in 2008. Now it's on the market for $3,695,000.

Why it matters: This isn't the only church-turned-home in Denver. Scott Methodist Church was converted to condos in 1990, and just last week BusinessDen reported a 140-year-old Baker church will become townhomes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
32 mins ago - Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews White House Senior Advisor Cedric Richmond.

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 28 at 6 pm. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.
Axios
2 hours ago - World

Italy tightens COVID restrictions as experts warn of growing prevalence of variants

Health workers prepare vaccine doses in Iseo, Italy. Photo: Stefano Nicoli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Italy on Saturday announced it was tightening restrictions in five of the country's 20 regions in an effort curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Driving the news: The announcement comes as health experts and scientists warn of the more transmissible coronavirus variants, per Reuters.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow