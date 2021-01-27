Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The Raptors are at home in Tampa

Amalie Arena during a game between the Toronto Raptors and the New Orleans Pelicans on December 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa's recent run of championship berths has the city buzzing, and while it prepares to host Super Bowl LV, it's also renting a small piece of Titletown to the temporarily-displaced Toronto Raptors.

The state of play: Amalie Arena, home of the NHL's Lightning, ultimately surfaced as the Raptors' home away from home, and the city has rolled out the red carpet to make them feel welcome.

  • Training: The brand new JW Marriott, next door to Amalie, converted its luxury ballroom and entire fourth floor into the Raptors' training facility and operational headquarters. One rule? No full-court heaves (the ballroom's chandeliers, like the jumbotron at Jerry World, could come into play).
  • Lodging: Another Marriott, across the street from the JW and connected by a tunnel, housed most of the team upon their arrival. Some decided to stay there for the duration, while others have moved to nearby neighborhoods like Hyde Park and Harbour Island.
  • Game day: The arena itself has all the trappings of home, including the Raptors' 2019 championship banner in the rafters and the team's new court design, featuring their signature word, "North," in 25 different languages (Toronto is the most diverse city in the world, per the BBC).

The big picture: The Raptors, already the only team based outside the U.S., know the value of home as less a location than a state of mind.

  • "'We The North' isn't necessarily an idea of you living in Toronto," said Kevin Mones, creative director at Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. "We've had the notion that the north isn't a destination; it's a declaration."
  • Team Tampa — as the collective of the city's teams refers to itself — believes success for one is success for all, and has gladly welcomed the Raptors into its ranks for however long their stay lasts.

The bottom line: The Raptors are still the north — just with a dose of southern hospitality.

Go deeper: Inside the Raptors' frantic relocation (The Athletic)

Go deeper

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's mayor has a message for Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After two decades of NFL seasons lost at sea, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team to make the Super Bowl a home game when they take on last year's Super Bowl winner, the Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sent Axios some smack talk. Here's her message to Kansas City's mayor, Quinton Lucas:

The Sunshine State already ran the Chiefs out of town once, but I know our Bucs will finish the job. Mayor Lucas, when you’ve had enough of Kansas City winters, we invite you to come enjoy our beautiful weather and see for yourself why Tampa is called Title Town.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kia Kokalitcheva
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The rebellion against Silicon Valley (the place)

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Smith Collection/Gado via Getty Images

Silicon Valley may be a "state of mind," but it's also very much a real enclave in Northern California. Now, a growing faction of the tech industry is boycotting it.

Why it matters: The Bay Area is facing for the first time the prospect of losing its crown as the top destination for tech workers and startups — which could have an economic impact on the region and force it to reckon with its local issues.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of @Work
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Telework's tax mess

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As teleworkers flit from city to city, they're creating a huge tax mess.

Why it matters: Our tax laws aren't built for telecommuting, and this new way of working could have dire implications for city and state budgets.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow