3 companies to watch as Tampa looks to become city of innovation

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

3 companies to watch as Tampa looks to become city of innovation

Photo: John Greim/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Brian Kornfeld wants to make Tampa the city of innovation.

What's happening: Kornfield is the president of Synapse, a Tampa-based nonprofit for entrepreneurs to accelerate Florida's economic success, and he's getting ready to host the state's first tech summit virtually next month.

Why Tampa? Companies that once put down roots in places like San Francisco and Chicago are now anchoring themselves in Tampa Bay, Kornfeld said. And it goes beyond our area's relative affordability.

  • Our leading industries, like health care and cybersecurity, are set for growth during a pandemic.
  • We've also got support organizations like Embark Collective, Tampa Bay Wave, the Women in Tech Accelerator and the Tampa Acceleration Center alongside a talent pipeline from the University of South Florida and University of Tampa.

Three companies Kornfeld is watching:

  1. OPSWAT, a cybersecurity firm from San Francisco, has grown rapidly since moving to Tampa.
  2. TrustLayer, a Silicon Valley insurance tech startup, announced its move here last week after an investment from Lightning owner Jeff Vinik.
  3. Drift, a marketing firm from Boston, opened its fourth office in Tampa last year, promising to hire 100 workers by the end of 2021.

Check it out: Synapse Summit, happening March 8-11, will include talks from FUBU CEO and original "Shark Tank" judge Daymond John and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Ben Montgomery
Feb 8, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Jeff Vinik has completely transformed downtown Tampa

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

In the last half-decade, Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik has built, essentially, another downtown Tampa. And it's being unveiled, piece by piece, as Tampa takes the national stage.

Why it matters: Not since V.M. Ybor turned 40 acres of scrub pine into a booming cigar industry in the 1880s and Henry Plant opened his Tampa Bay Hotel in 1891 has a private developer done more to reshape Tampa's downtown skyline.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Feb 8, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa gained 47,000 residents in the year of the pandemic

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tampa ranks fourth for the influx of new residents in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Tampa Bay Business Journal reports.

By the numbers: A Redfin report shows that Tampa gained 47,000 new residents last year, the most added in any year in the last decade with the exception of 2016.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Feb 8, 2021 - Sports

In photos: Scenes from first Super Bowl with socially distanced fans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The first Super Bowl with coronavirus precautions in place ended in victory for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida Sunday night.

The big picture: The game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa took place with more cardboard cutouts (30,000) than fans (25,000). The NFL provided those present with personal protective equipment including masks and hand sanitizer before the game.

See images (<1 min. read)Arrow