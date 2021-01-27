The Tampa Bay housing market is on fire

In December, Tampa Bay-area homes flew off the market in about 10 days, and buyers paid top dollar, according to Florida Realtors' latest report.

The state of play: Historically low interest rates are driving demand. That, combined with low inventory, caused home prices to surge.

Realtor.com predicts housing prices will rise 7.5% around Tampa Bay in 2021.

Data: Zillow; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: Average single-family home prices are up by more than 13% compared to December 2019 in Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Single-family homes in those counties went under contract in 12.5 days on average.

Average home values in Sarasota County showed the highest appreciation, up 31%.

Inventory is low across the board. Available single-family homes are down 55% in Pasco County and 50% in Hillsborough County.

Why first-time homeowners have to move fast ... In Hernando County last month, townhouses and condos typically went under contract within four days.

The bottom line: 2020 proved to be a strong sellers' market, and there are no signs of that slowing in 2021, per the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

