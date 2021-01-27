Sign up for our daily briefing

The Tampa Bay housing market is on fire

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

In December, Tampa Bay-area homes flew off the market in about 10 days, and buyers paid top dollar, according to Florida Realtors' latest report.

The state of play: Historically low interest rates are driving demand. That, combined with low inventory, caused home prices to surge.

  • Realtor.com predicts housing prices will rise 7.5% around Tampa Bay in 2021.
Data: Zillow; Chart: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: Average single-family home prices are up by more than 13% compared to December 2019 in Pasco, Hillsborough, Hernando, Pinellas, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

  • Single-family homes in those counties went under contract in 12.5 days on average.
  • Average home values in Sarasota County showed the highest appreciation, up 31%.
  • Inventory is low across the board. Available single-family homes are down 55% in Pasco County and 50% in Hillsborough County.

Why first-time homeowners have to move fast ... In Hernando County last month, townhouses and condos typically went under contract within four days.

The bottom line: 2020 proved to be a strong sellers' market, and there are no signs of that slowing in 2021, per the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Food delivery demand soared in Tampa Bay in 2020

Data: Second Measure; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tampa Bay's spending on food delivery spiked in 2020 when compared to 2018, according to consumer data analytics company Second Measure.

Worth noting: While delivery and takeout were a lifeline for restaurants during pandemic closures, our area's restaurants have managed to weather the storm better than those in other cities around the country.

Ben Montgomery
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Scoop: Weatherford Capital's huge Tampa tech bet

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Family-owned Weatherford Capital is putting $22.5 million into the Tampa-based tech company SOMA Global, the private investment firm told Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: It'll likely be one of the Tampa Bay area's single-biggest funding deals of the year, if 2020 was any indication — and it involves a local investor backing a local company.

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Jan 26, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's mayor has a message for Kansas City ahead of the Super Bowl

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

After two decades of NFL seasons lost at sea, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be the first team to make the Super Bowl a home game when they take on last year's Super Bowl winner, the Kansas City Chiefs

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sent Axios some smack talk. Here's her message to Kansas City's mayor, Quinton Lucas:

The Sunshine State already ran the Chiefs out of town once, but I know our Bucs will finish the job. Mayor Lucas, when you’ve had enough of Kansas City winters, we invite you to come enjoy our beautiful weather and see for yourself why Tampa is called Title Town.
