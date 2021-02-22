The hot housing market has yet to cool off in 2021, with record home value growth in January, according to Zillow’s latest Market Report.

What's next: Zillow economists expect national home values to grow 10.1% in the next year. Existing home sales are expected to reach 7 million nationally in 2021, 24.8% more than in 2020.

The big picture: Tampa Bay, one of Zillow’s 20 largest U.S. metro markets, is facing a few changes:

The typical home value in January was $257,499, up 12.8% year-over-year and 1.6% since December.

Typical rent is $1,589, up 6.6% year-over-year.

For-sale inventory is down 26.4% compared to January 2020.

The most likely demand drivers, according to Zillow:

A wave of millennials now entering their peak home-buying years.

Mortgage rates are more affordable, even if slightly up. December’s historic low of 2.68% for a standard 30-year fixed rose to 2.74% in January.

The "new normal" of work-from-home is making people reconsider where and how they live.

