Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Tampa starting at $350K

4707 Bayshore Blvd. Photo via Coldwell Banker Realty

Whether you're looking for a beachfront condo or a 1920s bungalow, we might have found your next dream home.

3818 Bridlecrest Lane — $349,900

Why we love it: From the open layout to the generous owner's suite to the screened-in porch, there's a lot to love about this villa.

  • Neighborhood: Bradenton/Palma Sola
  • Realtor: Vince Fuda at Prestige Home Realty
  • Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,575 square feet
  • Notable features: Former model home, neighborhood pool and gym, close to beaches and retail, freshly painted.
Prestige Home Realty
Prestige Home Realty
1213 E. Henry Ave. — $370,000

Why we love it: This 1920s bungalow has all the charm you expect from an older home, including gracious covered front porch, cozy brick fireplace, thick moldings and craftsman-style doors.

  • Neighborhood: Seminole Heights
  • Realtor: Desi Rivera at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,214 square feet
  • Notable features: Charming streetscape, curb appeal, expansive paver patio.
Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty
1600 Gulf Blvd #517 — $719,000

Why we love it: Some highlights of the luxury condo include a high-end kitchen with quartz counters and a wine fridge, generous owner's suite with walk-in closet, and panoramic views.

  • Neighborhood: Dan’s Island/Clearwater
  • Realtor: Laura Dague at Century 21 Coastal Alliance
  • Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,880 square feet
  • Notable features: Spacious balcony, oceanfront property, stunning kitchen, views.
Century 21 Coastal Alliance
Century 21 Coastal Alliance
4707 Bayshore Blvd. — $4,250,000

Why we love it: This gem took my breath away (seriously). I love the shingled exterior, landscaping, extensive architectural details throughout, and outdoor entertaining space.

  • Neighborhood: Villa Rosa Park
  • Realtor: Jeff Shelton at Coldwell Banker Realty
  • Specs: 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 5,561 square feet
  • Notable features: Overlooks Hillsborough Bay, built in 1920, custom walk-in closet, pool, sports court.
Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty
371 Channelside Walk Way #1902 — $5,200,000

Why we love it: Luxury fills every square inch of this spacious downtown penthouse, from the custom wine display to the waterfall-edge kitchen island.

  • Neighborhood: Downtown Tampa
  • Realtor: Matt Silverman at Coastal Properties Group International
  • Specs: 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 4,372 square feet
  • Notable features: Sun-filled rooms, high-end finishes throughout, covered terraces, location.
Coastal Properties Group International
Coastal Properties Group International
Coastal Properties Group International

All photos are  from their respective online listings. Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa Bay region? Tips/Scoops: brianna.crane@axios.com.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Making sense of the GameStop circus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's probably fair to say that Thursday was one of the crazier days in the history of financial news.

What happened: Robinhood, which has become synonymous with retail trading and the parabolic rise of stocks like GameStop and Tesla, shut down the ability of its users to buy (but not to sell) some of the platform's most popular names.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
22 mins ago - World

WHO team visits China hospital that treated first COVID-19 patients

Members of the WHO team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic in a car after visiting Xinhua Hospital in Wuhan. Photo: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images

A World Health Organization team of researchers on Friday visited a hospital in Wuhan where China says some of the first coronavirus patients were treated, AP reports.

Why it matters: Friday marks the first in-person day in the team's investigation into the origin of the coronavirus pandemic, almost a year since the first cases were reported.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Conservatives warn culture, political wars will worsen

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The verdict is clear: The vast majority of Republicans will stand firm with former President Trump. The next phase is clear, too: Republicans are rallying around a common grievance that big government, big media and big business are trying to shut them up, shut them out and shut them down. 

Why it matters: The post-Trump GOP, especially its most powerful media platforms, paint the new reality as an existential threat. This means political attacks are seen — or characterized — as assaults on their very being. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow