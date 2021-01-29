Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Tampa starting at $350K

Whether you're looking for a beachfront condo or a 1920s bungalow, we might have found your next dream home.

Why we love it: From the open layout to the generous owner's suite to the screened-in porch, there's a lot to love about this villa.

Neighborhood: Bradenton/Palma Sola

Bradenton/Palma Sola Realtor: Vince Fuda at Prestige Home Realty

Vince Fuda at Prestige Home Realty Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,575 square feet

3 bed, 2 bath, 1,575 square feet Notable features: Former model home, neighborhood pool and gym, close to beaches and retail, freshly painted.

Why we love it: This 1920s bungalow has all the charm you expect from an older home, including gracious covered front porch, cozy brick fireplace, thick moldings and craftsman-style doors.

Neighborhood: Seminole Heights

Seminole Heights Realtor: Desi Rivera at Coldwell Banker Realty

Desi Rivera at Coldwell Banker Realty Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,214 square feet

2 bed, 2 bath, 1,214 square feet Notable features: Charming streetscape, curb appeal, expansive paver patio.

Why we love it: Some highlights of the luxury condo include a high-end kitchen with quartz counters and a wine fridge, generous owner's suite with walk-in closet, and panoramic views.

Neighborhood: Dan’s Island/Clearwater

Dan’s Island/Clearwater Realtor: Laura Dague at Century 21 Coastal Alliance

Laura Dague at Century 21 Coastal Alliance Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,880 square feet

2 bed, 2 bath, 1,880 square feet Notable features: Spacious balcony, oceanfront property, stunning kitchen, views.

Why we love it: This gem took my breath away (seriously). I love the shingled exterior, landscaping, extensive architectural details throughout, and outdoor entertaining space.

Neighborhood: Villa Rosa Park

Villa Rosa Park Realtor: Jeff Shelton at Coldwell Banker Realty

Jeff Shelton at Coldwell Banker Realty Specs: 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 5,561 square feet

5 bed, 4.5 bath, 5,561 square feet Notable features: Overlooks Hillsborough Bay, built in 1920, custom walk-in closet, pool, sports court.

Why we love it: Luxury fills every square inch of this spacious downtown penthouse, from the custom wine display to the waterfall-edge kitchen island.

Neighborhood: Downtown Tampa

Downtown Tampa Realtor: Matt Silverman at Coastal Properties Group International

Matt Silverman at Coastal Properties Group International Specs: 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 4,372 square feet

3 bed, 2.5 bath, 4,372 square feet Notable features: Sun-filled rooms, high-end finishes throughout, covered terraces, location.

All photos are from their respective online listings. Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa Bay region? Tips/Scoops: brianna.crane@axios.com.