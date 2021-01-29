Hot homes: 5 houses for sale in Tampa starting at $350K

Sign up for our daily briefing
4707 Bayshore Blvd. Photo via Coldwell Banker Realty
Whether you're looking for a beachfront condo or a 1920s bungalow, we might have found your next dream home.
3818 Bridlecrest Lane — $349,900
Why we love it: From the open layout to the generous owner's suite to the screened-in porch, there's a lot to love about this villa.
- Neighborhood: Bradenton/Palma Sola
- Realtor: Vince Fuda at Prestige Home Realty
- Specs: 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,575 square feet
- Notable features: Former model home, neighborhood pool and gym, close to beaches and retail, freshly painted.
1213 E. Henry Ave. — $370,000
Why we love it: This 1920s bungalow has all the charm you expect from an older home, including gracious covered front porch, cozy brick fireplace, thick moldings and craftsman-style doors.
- Neighborhood: Seminole Heights
- Realtor: Desi Rivera at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,214 square feet
- Notable features: Charming streetscape, curb appeal, expansive paver patio.
1600 Gulf Blvd #517 — $719,000
Why we love it: Some highlights of the luxury condo include a high-end kitchen with quartz counters and a wine fridge, generous owner's suite with walk-in closet, and panoramic views.
- Neighborhood: Dan’s Island/Clearwater
- Realtor: Laura Dague at Century 21 Coastal Alliance
- Specs: 2 bed, 2 bath, 1,880 square feet
- Notable features: Spacious balcony, oceanfront property, stunning kitchen, views.
4707 Bayshore Blvd. — $4,250,000
Why we love it: This gem took my breath away (seriously). I love the shingled exterior, landscaping, extensive architectural details throughout, and outdoor entertaining space.
- Neighborhood: Villa Rosa Park
- Realtor: Jeff Shelton at Coldwell Banker Realty
- Specs: 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 5,561 square feet
- Notable features: Overlooks Hillsborough Bay, built in 1920, custom walk-in closet, pool, sports court.
371 Channelside Walk Way #1902 — $5,200,000
Why we love it: Luxury fills every square inch of this spacious downtown penthouse, from the custom wine display to the waterfall-edge kitchen island.
- Neighborhood: Downtown Tampa
- Realtor: Matt Silverman at Coastal Properties Group International
- Specs: 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 4,372 square feet
- Notable features: Sun-filled rooms, high-end finishes throughout, covered terraces, location.
All photos are from their respective online listings. Know of an interesting or unusual home listing in the Tampa Bay region? Tips/Scoops: brianna.crane@axios.com.