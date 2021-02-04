Sign up for our daily briefing

Tampa Bay housing inventory drops as home sales soar

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

In the last year, the Tampa Bay area had the 10th largest decline in housing inventory out of the country's 50 largest metros, according to a recent realtor.com report.

Why it matters: High demand and unusually low inventory is a recipe for rising home prices. In other words, it's a sellers' market.

By the numbers:

  • Inventory is down 53% compared to this time last year.
  • There are also 31.8% fewer listings compared to this time last year.
  • The median number of days on the market is 57, nine fewer than last year.
  • Median list price is up 8.2% year over year, at $302K.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Selene San Felice, author of Tampa Bay
Feb 3, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

The Super Bowl highlights the dark side of Tampa Bay's sex trade

An anti-trafficking poster in Miami ahead of its Super Bowl last year. Photo: Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images

The Super Bowl has become, well, the Super Bowl of anti-human-trafficking campaigns.

What's happening: Tampa saw 71 arrests last month in a trafficking sting, mirroring similar mass arrests in Miami and Atlanta ahead of their Super Bowls.

Feb 1, 2021 - Axios Events

Watch: Hospitality and the return to work in Tampa

Join Axios on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 12:30 p.m. ET for the launch of Smart Take, our local event series. Our conversation will focus on the hospitality industry, economic recovery and the return to work in Tampa, featuring Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa Bay Economic Development Council CEO Craig Richard.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
24 hours ago - Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota gun sales soar after U.S. Capitol siege

Data: NSSF; Chart: Axios Visuals

Minnesota gun sales spiked in January, as retailers reported running twice as many background checks as they did the same month last year.

By the numbers: The National Shooting Sports Foundation tallied more than 37,600 statewide requests to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System in January — nearly double the 18,990 in January 2020.

