5 Tampa Bay businesses get perfect scores for LGBTQ inclusivity

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index identified five local companies with perfect scores, per the St. Pete Catalyst.

Scoring a perfect 100 were Raymond James Financial, Clearwater’s Tech Data, Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, and the law firms Carlton Fields and Holland & Knight.

  • Companies are rated on non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, support for an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 1, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Helicopters swarmed South Minneapolis to crack down on carjackings

A helicopter over Minneapolis in May 2020. Photo: Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The high volume of helicopter traffic over South Minneapolis last week was part of a "coordinated, targeted, and multi-jurisdictional operation ... to crackdown on carjackings," the Minneapolis Police Department confirms.

Why it matters: The frequency of flights sparked complaints from residents, who say the choppers are an unwelcome reminder of the trauma the neighborhood experienced following George Floyd's killing.

Torey Van OotNick Halter
Feb 1, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota takes another shot at legal pot

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

A push to legalize marijuana for recreational use in Minnesota is back.

What's happening: DFL state legislators will introduce "adult-use cannabis legislation" today.

