5 Tampa Bay businesses get perfect scores for LGBTQ inclusivity

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index identified five local companies with perfect scores, per the St. Pete Catalyst.

Scoring a perfect 100 were Raymond James Financial, Clearwater’s Tech Data, Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, and the law firms Carlton Fields and Holland & Knight.

Companies are rated on non-discrimination policies, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, support for an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.