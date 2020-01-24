Nearly 16 million recalled Takata airbags remain unrepaired

Four years after the federal government recalled tens of millions of Takata airbags for dangerous defects, about 28% of those vehicles remain unrepaired.
Why it matters: The Takata airbag recall is the largest and most complex safety recall in U.S. history, with roughly 56 million defective airbags recalled in approximately 41.6 million vehicles.
- When deployed, they can blast sharp metal fragments at drivers and passengers, resulting in serious injury or death, even in a minor crash.
By the numbers: In an update posted this week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said more than 7 million airbags were fixed over the past year, bringing the total repaired so far to 36 million.
- 11 carmakers report repair completion rates of 70% or better.
Yes, but: Approximately 15.9 million defective airbags remain unrepaired.
- Many of the remaining vehicles in the field are older, not with the original owner, and inherently more difficult to reach, NHTSA said.
- At least 16 people have been killed, and more than 300 seriously injured, by the defective airbags.
To find out if your car's airbag is affected, go to www.AirbagRecall.com or download the free Airbag Recall app.
Go deeper: Government agencies collide over airwaves for road safety tech