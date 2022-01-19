Taco Bell is launching a training program to groom underrepresented employees to become franchisees, aiming to diversify the ownership of its 7,500 restaurants.

The big picture: The Yum Brands-owned fast-food chain is forming the Taco Bell Business School with a goal of boosting the “low percentage” of its franchised restaurants currently owned by people of color, Taco Bell CEO Mark King tells Axios.

The six-week business boot camp, launched in partnership with the University of Louisville, will provide students with free classes on finance, marketing and HR.

By the numbers: People of color are better represented among the ownership ranks of franchises than general businesses.

Yes, but: One of the biggest barriers to franchise ownership is access to financing.