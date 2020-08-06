T-Mobile says it's now No. 2 wireless carrier, ahead of AT&T

T-Mobile Thursday said it has overtaken AT&T to become the number two wireless carrier in the U.S., ending the second quarter with 98.3 million total subscribers. Shares in T-Mobile surged 7% in after-hours trading.

The big picture: T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, which a federal judge allowed to go forward in February, gave the company a boost, and left the U.S. with only three major national wireless carriers. Verizon is in the lead.

Details: T-Mobile's 98.3 million tally is above the 92.9 million combined subscriber count AT&T had across its core postpaid and prepaid wireless offerings at the end of last quarter.

Postpaid plans have customers settle a bill after each month of service. Prepaid plans, traditionally targeted at lower-income and higher credit-risk customers, are paid for in advance each month.

Flashback: Under a settlement with the Justice Department, T-Mobile agreed to sell off some prepaid assets and provide services to Dish Network. The companies also promised regulators they will deliver a 5G network to 97% of the U.S. within three years.

What they're saying: In an earnings call Thursday, T-Mobile executives boasted about the size and quality of its 5G network, saying it has more spectrum made for 5G than AT&T and Verizon combined.

By the numbers: