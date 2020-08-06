1 hour ago - Technology

T-Mobile says it's now No. 2 wireless carrier, ahead of AT&T

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

T-Mobile Thursday said it has overtaken AT&T to become the number two wireless carrier in the U.S., ending the second quarter with 98.3 million total subscribers. Shares in T-Mobile surged 7% in after-hours trading.

The big picture: T-Mobile's merger with Sprint, which a federal judge allowed to go forward in February, gave the company a boost, and left the U.S. with only three major national wireless carriers. Verizon is in the lead.

Details: T-Mobile's 98.3 million tally is above the 92.9 million combined subscriber count AT&T had across its core postpaid and prepaid wireless offerings at the end of last quarter.

  • Postpaid plans have customers settle a bill after each month of service. Prepaid plans, traditionally targeted at lower-income and higher credit-risk customers, are paid for in advance each month.

Flashback: Under a settlement with the Justice Department, T-Mobile agreed to sell off some prepaid assets and provide services to Dish Network. The companies also promised regulators they will deliver a 5G network to 97% of the U.S. within three years.

What they're saying: In an earnings call Thursday, T-Mobile executives boasted about the size and quality of its 5G network, saying it has more spectrum made for 5G than AT&T and Verizon combined.

By the numbers:

  • 1.2 million net new customers were added to T-Mobile's network this quarter.
  • Total revenues this quarter, the first as the "New T-Mobile," were $17.7 billion, with service revenues of $13.2 billion.
  • Net income was $110 million; diluted earnings per share, $0.09.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $777 million.
  • The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $7 billion.

Ina Fried
Aug 5, 2020 - Technology

Samsung debuts Note 20, new foldable smartphone

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Photo: Samsung

Samsung unveiled its crop of new mobile devices Wednesday, including two versions of the Note 20 smartphone, an updated foldable device, two tablets and a watch.

Why it matters: The new devices aim to give Samsung an early start in the second half of the year, with products aimed at parents buying fresh gear for the back-to-(home)school season.

Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi, Schumer demand postmaster general reverse USPS cuts ahead of election

Schumer and Pelosi. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Thursday calling for the recent Trump appointee to reverse operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service that "threaten the timely delivery of mail" ahead of the 2020 election.

Why it matters: U.S. mail and election infrastructure are facing a test like no other this November, with a record-breaking number of mail-in ballots expected as Americans attempt to vote in the midst of a pandemic.

Alison Snyder
2 hours ago - Science

CRISPR co-discoverer on the gene editor's pandemic push

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Wired and BSIP/UIG via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the development of CRISPR-based tests for detecting disease — and highlighting how gene-editing tools might one day fight pandemics, one of its discoverers, Jennifer Doudna, tells Axios.

Why it matters: Testing shortages and backlogs underscore a need for improved mass testing for COVID-19. Diagnostic tests based on CRISPR — which Doudna and colleagues identified in 2012, ushering in the "CRISPR revolution" in genome editing — are being developed for dengue, Zika and other diseases, but a global pandemic is a proving ground for these tools that hold promise for speed and lower costs.

