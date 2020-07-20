37 mins ago - World

Syria elections held amid pandemic and new U.S. sanctions

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in the Nubl neighbourhood of Aleppo Syria, on Sunday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Polls closed Sunday night in Syria after voting took place across the country including in former rebel strongholds for the first time since the civil war that displaced millions began in 2011, per DW.

The big picture: The elections were delayed twice because of the coronavirus pandemic. They took place amid an economic crisis as new U.S. sanctions took effect. With no opposition involvement, the polls were denounced as a "farce," Reuters notes. Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's forces control about 70% of the country, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which reported a bomb exploded in the rebel-held north on election night, wounding 10 people.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Thousands to walk off job across U.S. in Strike for Black Lives protest

Black Lives Matter protesters march through the streets of Washington, DC, in June. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Strike for Black Lives organizers expect "tens of thousands" of union workers to join social and racial justice advocates in more than 25 U.S. cities to walk off the job Monday in support of dismantling systemic racism.

Driving the news: The action builds on Black Lives Matter protests demanding change following the May death of George Floyd. Protesters plan to commemorate black people killed by police by stopping work at noon for eight minutes, 46 seconds — the length of time prosecutors say former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd's neck.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 14,508,892 — Total deaths: 606,206 — Total recoveries — 8,134,747Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 a.m. ET: 3,773,260 — Total deaths: 140,534 — Total recoveries: 1,131,121 — Total tested: 45,734,327Map.
  3. Congress: Inside Mitch McConnell's phase four coronavirus relief proposal.
  4. States: Los Angeles mayor says city is "on the brink" of needing another stay-at-home order — Colorado governor calls national testing scene "a complete disgrace."
  5. World: Europe's lessons on reopening the schools — Cuba reports no local transmission for first time in four months.
Rebecca Falconer
5 hours ago - World

In photos: Life in the era of the coronavirus pandemic

A woman holding her baby wears face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7. The country has confirmed more than 2 million COVID-19 cases. Only the U.S. has reported more. Photo: Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every nation. And case numbers are continuing to surge across the world, along with the death toll.

The big picture: Locking down to combat the virus has had a crippling effect on many economies. Global debt is expected to surpass global GDP this year following coronavirus stimulus measures. As some countries reopen economies with strict health and hygiene measures in place and others lock down again to combat rising cases, take a look at how COVID-19 has changed daily life around the world.

