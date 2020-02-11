Sweetgreen bets on kelp in 2020

Popular salad restaurant Sweetgreen is buying into kelp in 2020, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Kelp is beneficial for both human and ocean health. Sweetgreen's temporary introduction of a "Tingly Sweet Potato and Kelp Bowl" will now give the food a platform across 104 stores nationwide.

And kelp is a new revenue stream for fishers and aqua-farmers who're hoping to cash in on the trend. Kelp could particularly help the pocketbooks of fishermen facing depleting marine populations due to climate change.

Growing kelp can also help reverse acidification in ocean waters while reeling in carbon dioxide.

What to watch: The bowl will debut Thursday and be available until March 26.

