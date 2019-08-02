Swedish court temporarily frees rapper A$AP Rocky

American rapper A$AP Rocky was released Friday after weeks in Swedish detention, pending an Aug. 14. verdict in his assault trial, reports the Washington Post.
Why it matters: The allegations against Rocky caught President Trump's attention when he learned about the case through rapper Kanye West. The president publicly offered to intervene in the matter on the Harlem rapper's behalf.
The big picture: Some have speculated that Trump's involvement in the case was meant to divert attention from his racist tweets recently attacking 4 congresswomen of color, says the Washington Post.
- Trump reportedly sent Robert C. O’Brien, a top U.S. diplomat who negotiates on behalf of imprisoned Americans, overseas, according to Politico.
The backdrop:
- Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — and his 2 American associates was accused of beating a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30.
- They were jailed July 3 after a video emerged of the altercation, reports Highsnobiety.
- Prosecutors allege the musician and 2 others intentionally injured the reported victim, using a glass bottle. Witness denied seeing the rapper strike the man with a bottle, AP reports.
- The internationally publicized trial came to a close Friday, with prosecutors requesting the court convict the musician and hand down a 6-month jail sentence.
What they're saying: Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.) tweeted in support of Rocky, saying "racially-charged policing" happens worldwide.
- Trump was quick to congratulate the musician on Friday:
"A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"— Trump on Twitter Friday
What's next: Rocky is free to leave the country before the verdict comes down. If convicted, he could face up to 2 years in prison, reports WaPo.