Swedish court temporarily frees rapper A$AP Rocky

The big picture: Some have speculated that Trump's involvement in the case was meant to divert attention from his racist tweets recently attacking 4 congresswomen of color, says the Washington Post.

Trump reportedly sent Robert C. O’Brien, a top U.S. diplomat who negotiates on behalf of imprisoned Americans, overseas, according to Politico.

The backdrop:

Rocky — whose real name is Rakim Mayers — and his 2 American associates was accused of beating a 19-year-old man in Stockholm on June 30.

They were jailed July 3 after a video emerged of the altercation, reports Highsnobiety.

Prosecutors allege the musician and 2 others intentionally injured the reported victim, using a glass bottle. Witness denied seeing the rapper strike the man with a bottle, AP reports.

The internationally publicized trial came to a close Friday, with prosecutors requesting the court convict the musician and hand down a 6-month jail sentence.

What they're saying: Rep. Hakeem Jefferies (D-N.Y.) tweeted in support of Rocky, saying "racially-charged policing" happens worldwide.

Trump was quick to congratulate the musician on Friday:

"A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP!"

— Trump on Twitter Friday

What's next: Rocky is free to leave the country before the verdict comes down. If convicted, he could face up to 2 years in prison, reports WaPo.