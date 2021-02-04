Sign up for our daily briefing

Suzuki's marine division picks location for corporate HQ in Tampa

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Suzuki Motors of America has settled on an office building off Tampa Road near Oldsmar as the corporate headquarters for its new company, Suzuki Marine USA.

Why it matters: The Tampa Bay Economic Development Council said the company will create "numerous jobs over the next several years" and operations are set to begin in April.

The backdrop: The move comes as part of a restructuring Suzuki announced last year to split off its motorcycle and ATV business from its marine division, which is focused on outboard motors.

What they're saying: "Tampa is the heart of the marine business in North America," said Masahiro Yamamoto, president of Suzuki Marine USA, in a news release.

  • "We are confident that Tampa’s collaborative business climate, excellent quality of life and strategic location will help us build a successful company in the United States."

The intrigue: While no one would specify how many jobs the company would bring, Hillsborough Commission chair Pat Kemp said the "economic impact will be felt throughout our community for years to come."

Sensing a trend: Suzuki Marine is just the latest company to move to Tampa. It joins Bertram Yachts, The Mosaic Company, Ekoa Brands, and OPSWAT.  

  • 🏝 Suzuki said Tampa was a strategic choice as it aims to improve collaboration within the marine industry and strengthen its relationship with boat builders, dealers, and vendors.

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

