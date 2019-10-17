Sutter Health settles antitrust case

Sutter Health has agreed to settle a lawsuit accusing the hospital system of price-gouging, the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Spokespeople for California's attorney general and Sutter told Axios the terms of the settlement are confidential, and they could not comment further until the court approved the deal.

The big picture: Hospital systems have never been more concentrated, and this is now the second major settlement in the past 12 months involving a state going after alleged anticompetitive activity from dominant hospitals. The first involved Atrium Health.