Hundreds gather to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg along Supreme Court steps

At the Supreme Court steps Friday night hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — singing in a candlelight vigil, with some in tears.

Details: If there is a singular mood at the Supreme Court tonight, it’s some kind of a daze manifested by silence.

There are hundreds of people facing the building — which is flanked on either side by half-staff flags — taking pictures and talking silently among each other.

The lower steps are covered in flowers and candlelight. Several people are carrying a mix of LGBT pride and American flags.

"I can’t believe it's right in front us," one person said. "Like, we’re living history tonight."

The people sitting on the steps of the court are completely silent, as if to take in the weight of the moment they’re living through.

It's remarkable that hundreds of people had the same instinct upon hearing the news tonight — to show up at SCOTUS and process the news here.