The Supreme Court on Monday rejected Republican-led challenges to court-ordered congressional maps in North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

Why it matters: Republicans in both states had asked the Supreme Court to block lower court rulings that ordered the states to replace the redistricting maps drawn, which were deemed to give the GOP an unfair advantage.

Monday's ruling could bolster Democrats' chances in retaining the House come November's midterm elections, Reuters notes.

What they're saying: Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, and Neil Gorsuch dissented from the decision to reject North Carolina's bid, arguing that the case reflects a key question involving the extent of a state court's authority.

Though Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed with the need to confront the case's underlying principle, he concurred with the majority because the Supreme Court has "repeatedly ruled that federal courts ordinarily should not alter state election laws in the period close to an election."

The big picture: Party primaries in both states are slated for May 17.

