Supreme Court to hear cases on NCAA athlete compensation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear the NCAA's appeal of lower court rulings that found the association violated antitrust laws by placing limits on education-related compensation for athletes.

Why it matters: The rulings expanded the range of education-related benefits student-athletes could receive. The NCAA claims this "effectively created a pay-for-play system for all student-athletes, allowing them to be paid both 'unlimited' amounts for participating in 'internships'" and an additional $5,600 or more per year of eligibility.

The big picture: The decision to hear the cases "comes amid broader national efforts to overhaul college athletics," the Wall Street Journal notes.

California last September passed a bill to allow student-athletes in the state to get paid for their name, image and likeness.

Lawmakers across the country have introduced similar bills.

What's next: The court will likely hear arguments in the spring, and a ruling is expected to come by the end of June.