Supreme Court rules roughly half of Oklahoma is tribal reservation

The U.S. Supreme Court on July 8. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 on Thursday that nearly half of Oklahoma is a Native American reservation "in the eyes of the criminal justice system," the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The decision prevents the state from being able to prosecute offenses in the Creek Nation reservation that involve Native Americans, per the Times.

Details: Jimcy McGirt, a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member convicted of molesting a child by state authorities, argued to the court that only the federal government could prosecute him because "Congress had never clearly destroyed the sovereignty of the Creek Nation over the area," per the Times.

What they're saying: The National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and Native American Rights Fund released a statement on Thursday in support of the court's decision.

  • NCAI president Fawn Sharp said that "this question has loomed over federal Indian law" for two Supreme Court terms. "This morning, NCAI joins the rest of Indian Country in congratulating the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and proudly asserting that its lands remain, and will forever be considered, Indian country — as guaranteed in their treaty relationship with the United States."
  • Democrats on the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee tweeted that the ruling is "a step towards making amends for centuries of paternalism, violence & neglect towards Native Americans."
  • Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) released a statement on Thursday saying he looked forward to working with the five tribes affected by the ruling "to craft legislation that ensures that the ruling has a minimal impact on individuals and businesses throughout Oklahoma."
  • Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) said that, moving forward, the focus will be working with tribal and state officials "to find a workable solution for everyone that ensures criminals are prosecuted and brought to justice in the most appropriate manner."

What's next: Practical consequences for 1.8 million state residents affected by the ruling are vast, "with justices asking in oral arguments how business disputes and adoptions would be affected," per the Times.

Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 12,123,257 — Total deaths: 551,384 — Total recoveries — 6,650,507Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,084,690 — Total deaths: 132,803 — Total recoveries: 953,420 — Total tested: 37,431,666Map.
  3. Public health: Cases rise in 33 statesFlorida reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll since pandemic began.
  4. Science: World Health Organization acknowledges airborne transmission of coronavirus.
  5. Travel: Young adults are most likely to have moved due to coronavirus.
28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Judge asks full appeals court to review panel's dismissal of Flynn case

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Thursday petitioned for the full D.C. Court of Appeals to rehear a three-judge panel's decision to order the dismissal of the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Why it matters: The panel's 2-1 decision could be overturned by the full 11-judge appeals court if it decides to take up the en banc review.

Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody

Michael Cohen taken back into federal custody

Michael Cohen arrives at his Park Avenue apartment on May 21 in New York City. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump's disgraced former personal lawyer Michael Cohen is heading back to prison after refusing the conditions of his home confinement, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Details: A New York Post report earlier this month placed Cohen out at a restaurant in New York with his wife, while one of the sources said that more broadly he refused to wear an ankle bracelet.

