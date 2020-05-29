Grassley, Leahy urge Supreme Court to continue live streams post-pandemic
Chief Justice John Roberts speaks via an audio feed of Supreme Court oral arguments. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), who both sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked Chief Justice John Roberts in a letter Friday to extend indefinitely the Supreme Court's live audio streams of oral arguments — as it was forced to work remotely by the coronavirus pandemic — and consider video streams as well.
Why it matters: The senators say these "simple yet meaningful measures of transparency" would benefit American citizens and democracy even after the court returns to its normal operations sometime in the future.