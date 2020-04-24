1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court expands grounds for deporting legal immigrants

Ursula Perano

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled in favor of expanding grounds for deportation to include legal immigrants who have committed certain serious crimes within at least seven years of arrival in the country.

The big picture: The court voted 5-4 with conservatives in the majority to interpret a 1996 law as allowing the deportation of currently legal residents who've committed specified crimes before reaching an "inadmissible" period. That timeframe begins after an individual has been a legal resident for seven years.

What they're saying: "Removal of a lawful permanent resident from the United States is a wrenching process, especially in light of the consequences for family members," Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the majority opinion.

  • "Congress made a choice, however, to authorize removal of noncitizens — even lawful permanent residents — who have committed certain serious crimes."

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 2,707,356 — Total deaths: 190,743 — Total recoveries — 738,032Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 867,459 — Total deaths: 49,804 — Total recoveries — 80,045 — Total tested: 4,660,250Map.
  3. Business latest: Chamber of Commerce president: PPP 2.0 won't be enough — 3 ideas for improving the Paycheck Protection Program — Imminent GDP numbers will quantify severity of America's economic collapse.
  4. In Congress: House passes $484 billion interim relief bill — A select committee to oversee the federal government's response to the virus — House Democrats request IG probe into removal of top vaccine doctor.
  5. States latest: Cuomo tears into McConnell for suggesting states should declare bankruptcy — Hogan dismisses McConnell's "blue state bailout" claim as "complete nonsense."
  6. World updates: Brazil and Ecuador emerge as Latin America's coronavirus epicenters — What to make of Kim Jong-un's disappearance.
  7. 📶 1 internet thing: FCC chair: Internet connectivity is "the glue" holding Americans' lives together.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

European Union leaders agreed to incorporate a massive coronavirus recovery fund into their seven-year budget on Thursday, AP reports.

Where it stands: A figure hasn't yet been decided and "debate raged Thursday over what form some of the funding should take," but officials believe that $1.1-$1.6 trillion would be needed for the fund, per AP.

Dave Lawler

What to make of Kim Jong-un's disappearance

Have you seen this man? Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Jong-un’s status remains a mystery after a week of rumors about the North Korean dictator’s health and chatter in Washington about succession.

Why it matters: “This should be a huge reminder of how much regional stability rests on this one leader,” says Jung Pak, a former CIA officer and author of the forthcoming book “Becoming Kim Jong-un.”

