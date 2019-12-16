The Supreme Court let stand on Monday a lower court ruling that blocked a Boise, Idaho, law intended to prevent homeless people from sleeping and camping in public places when the city's shelter's are full, per Bloomberg.

The big picture: The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled said that cities cannot enforce criminal penalties against people for "an unavoidable consequence" as it would constitute cruel and unusual punishment under the 8th Amendment. Cities and municipalities have expressed dismay at the original ruling, as Boise's lawyers argued that public encampments "threaten the lives and well-being both of those living on the streets and the public at large."

