Supreme Court rules against EPA on wastewater

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

The United States Supreme Court ruled 6-3 on Thursday that sewage plants and other industries must abide by environmental requirements under the Clean Water Act when sending dirty water on an indirect route to rivers and oceans, AP reports.

Why it matters: The ruling rejects the Environmental Protection Agency's opinion that industries do not have to comply with the regulations if they discharge polluted water into the ground.

  • The EPA under President Trump reversed its position on ground discharge, which it had held for 30-years.

What they're saying: “We hold that the statute requires a permit when there is a direct discharge from a point source into navigable waters or when there is the functional equivalent of a direct discharge,” Justice Stephen Breyer wrote for the court.

The other side: Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas dissented.

  • “Based on the statutory text and structure, I would hold that a permit is required only when a point source discharges pollutants directly into navigable waters,” Thomas wrote.

The big picture: The decision came from Hawaii case about whether a sewage treatment plant needs a federal permit to send wastewater underground.

  • Environmental studies have found that the wastewater eventually reaches the ocean and has damaged a coral reef near a Maui beach, according to AP.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Ben Geman: It’s the latest twist in roughly two decades or more of legal and regulatory battles over the reach of the Clean Water Act — a bedrock environmental law subsequent administrations have interpreted very differently in terms of the breadth of protection it provides.

Orion Rummler

Removal of EPA waterway protections set to go into effect in June

The freshwater Madrona Marsh wetlands in Torrance, California. Photo: Citizen of the Planet/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency published plans to remove Clean Water Act protections for some wetlands, streams and marshes in the Federal Register on Tuesday, meaning that the changes go into effect in 60 days.

Jacob Knutson

Pompeo calls on China to close wildlife wet markets in Earth Day message

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on China and other countries to shut down the buying and selling of live wildlife in a statement commemorating the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, calling it "a move that would reduce risks to human health."

Why it matters: A wet market in Wuhan, China, is likely the original source of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 179,000 people around the world, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Bryan Walsh

How to make it to Earth Day 2070

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day on Wednesday is a chance to look back at environmental progress — and forward to the enormous challenges that remain.

The big picture: By many measures, the air and water in the U.S. is far cleaner than it was in 1970, thanks in no small part to the activism that helped create Earth Day. But the next 50 years will require leaps of innovation to address climate change.

