The Supreme Court said Monday it would not review the case of Adnan Syed, whose conviction for a 1999 murder was scrutinized on the first season of the popular podcast "Serial," NPR reports.

The big picture: Syed's attorneys claimed the lawyer in his original case failed to call a witness who said she could provide him with an alibi at the time he was alleged to have murdered his ex-girlfriend, Hae Min Lee. Lawyers had petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn a ruling from the Maryland Court of Appeals, which had denied Syed a new trial. Syed is serving a life sentence in prison.

