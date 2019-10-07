Supreme Court allows blind people to sue retailers for inaccessible websites

The Supreme Court turned down an appeal from Domino's Pizza on the first day of its new term on Monday, allowing a lower-court ruling to stand that allows blind people to sue Domino's and other restaurants and stores for having inaccessible websites.

The big picture: Guillermo Robles, a blind man, sued Domino's three years ago for not hosting accessibility software that would allow him to order a pizza online. Under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), public accommodations must provide "full and equal enjoyment of the goods and services" to people with disabilities, including the blind.