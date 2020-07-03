48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court restores Alabama voting restrictions

Voters enter a polling station in Camden, Alabama on Super Tuesday, March 3. Photo: Joshua Lott/AFP via Getty Images

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 on Thursday to block a trial judge's order that would have eased the use of absentee ballots for three Alabama counties, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The decision temporarily allows election officials in Lee, Jefferson and Mobile counties to enforce an ID requirement for disabled voters and those 65 or older in an upcoming primary runoff election, the Times reports.

The big picture: State and federal courts and lawmakers, governors and local election officials have been working to determine how Americans will safely cast their ballots in November while in the middle of a pandemic, Axios' Stef Kight reports.

Catch up quick: Alabama state officials asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the district court's decision, arguing that it "had come too close to the election and threatened its integrity," per the Times.

Orion Rummler
Jun 27, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Judge orders ICE to release children from family detention centers amid coronavirus

Immigrant woman and children walk across a field during a media tour at the South Texas Family Residential Center in August 2019 in Dilley, TX. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A federal judge on Friday ordered Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to release migrant children held in three family detention centers across the U.S. by July 17, the New York Times reports.

Catch up quick: Some children in an ongoing court case had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, per the Times. The ruling affects 124 children who have been held in ICE detention centers in Texas and Pennsylvania for over 20 days, the Times reports, citing the order from the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

Amy Harder
Jun 26, 2020 - Energy & Environment

Supreme Court's decision on reviewing pipeline battle is imminent

Photo: Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images

The Supreme Court may reveal as soon as Monday whether it will review an eminent domain lawsuit that could have big implications for natural-gas pipelines.

The big picture: The dispute, over a 120-mile pipeline from Pennsylvania to New Jersey, is one of three high-court battles representing the culmination of fights over fossil-fuel infrastructure of all kinds raging over the past decade as a proxy for a larger debate about climate change and energy.

Fadel Allassan
13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal on release of Mueller grand jury materials

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Thursday confirmed it will hear a Trump administration appeal to shield secret Mueller investigation grand jury materials from the Democratic-controlled House.

Why it matters: The move will likely extend the legal battle over the documents into next year, essentially guaranteeing that they won't be released before November's election. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee sought to obtain the records as part of their impeachment inquiry last year.

