Supreme Court restores Alabama voting restrictions

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 on Thursday to block a trial judge's order that would have eased the use of absentee ballots for three Alabama counties, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: The decision temporarily allows election officials in Lee, Jefferson and Mobile counties to enforce an ID requirement for disabled voters and those 65 or older in an upcoming primary runoff election, the Times reports.

The big picture: State and federal courts and lawmakers, governors and local election officials have been working to determine how Americans will safely cast their ballots in November while in the middle of a pandemic, Axios' Stef Kight reports.

Catch up quick: Alabama state officials asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the district court's decision, arguing that it "had come too close to the election and threatened its integrity," per the Times.

