58 mins ago - Sports

Poll: 41% of adults back shortened sports seasons

Kendall Baker
Data: CivicScience; Map: Axios Visuals

41% of U.S. adults think the NBA, NHL and other leagues should play a shortened schedule when their seasons resume, according to the latest survey from CivicScience.

By the numbers: 25% of U.S. adults are in favor of canceling the seasons altogether, while 19% would support playing out the full slate of games — something that feels less likely by the day and would be virtually impossible for outdoor sports like baseball.

Go deeper: Where the advertising dollars go when coronavirus cancels sports

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

Consumer confidence hits its lowest level since January 2019

Data: CivicScience, Hamilton Place Strategies; Chart: Axios Visuals

Consumer confidence has fallen over the past two weeks to its lowest level since January 2019, according to a reading that updates daily from Hamilton Place Strategies and data firm CivicScience.

Why it matters: The index's two-week average, provided first to Axios, dropped to 49.4, with the daily reading drifting even lower to 45.5 on Tuesday. Traditional data metrics are all lagging behind the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, which is the primary driver of markets at the moment.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Economy & Business
Dion Rabouin

Americans' belief in "flattening the curve" increases with education

Reproduced from CivicScience; Note: Margin of error of ±3 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

New data from CivicScience provided first to Axios shows that marketing of the phrase "flatten the curve," encouraging people to slow the spread of coronavirus through measures such as social distancing, is most effective for people with higher levels of educational attainment.

Why it matters: "Those with less education report varying degrees of skepticism and denial," CivicScience analysts say in their latest report accompanying the data. "And that skepticism may remain for some, at least until more on-the-ground data can confirm whether social distancing, mandated closures and other measures to flatten the curve are making a difference."

Keep ReadingArrowMar 23, 2020 - Health
Dion Rabouin

Coronavirus fear is low but rising among Americans

Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 119,000 globally and rose to 1,039 in the U.S., data show worry is beginning to grow.

What's happening: Only about 26% of Americans currently say they are "very concerned" about a coronavirus epidemic in the U.S., but that number is rising steadily, a new survey from CivicScience provided first to Axios shows.

Go deeperArrowMar 11, 2020 - Economy & Business