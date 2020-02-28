Superbike World Championship gets underway in Australia

The 2020 Superbike World Championship season gets underway this weekend on Phillip Island, Australia.

How it works: The Superbike World Championship features modified versions of motorcycles available to the public, which differentiates it from MotoGP's purpose-built machines.

In other words, Superbike racing is the motorcycle equivalent of stock car racing, while MotoGP is more like Formula One.

Race results are combined to determine two annual world championships, one for riders and one for manufacturers — a list that includes BMW, Yahama, Ducati, Honda and Kawasaki.

Looking ahead: The 2020 Superbike racing season runs through October and includes 13 tour stops, with riders competing in Spain (three times), Italy (twice), Qatar, Netherlands, England, Germany, France and Argentina.

