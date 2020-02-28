Superbike World Championship gets underway in Australia
Photo: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images
The 2020 Superbike World Championship season gets underway this weekend on Phillip Island, Australia.
How it works: The Superbike World Championship features modified versions of motorcycles available to the public, which differentiates it from MotoGP's purpose-built machines.
- In other words, Superbike racing is the motorcycle equivalent of stock car racing, while MotoGP is more like Formula One.
- Race results are combined to determine two annual world championships, one for riders and one for manufacturers — a list that includes BMW, Yahama, Ducati, Honda and Kawasaki.
Looking ahead: The 2020 Superbike racing season runs through October and includes 13 tour stops, with riders competing in Spain (three times), Italy (twice), Qatar, Netherlands, England, Germany, France and Argentina.
📷 Watch: Highlights from last year's opener (YouTube)