Asia's most powerful storm of 2020 slams Philippines

Rescue workers carry a child to a waiting vehicle during an evacuation of settlers living along coastal areas in Manila as Super Typhoon Goni moves toward the Philippine capital on Sunday. Photo: Ted Aljine/AFP via Getty Images

Super Typhoon Goni killed at least four people as it triggered flash flooding and power outages after twice making landfall in the southern region of the Philippines' main island of Luzon before weakening Sunday, per Reuters.

The big picture: Asia's most powerful typhoon of 2020, also known as Typhoon Rolly, caused nearly 1 million people to evacuate, the BBC reports. The Philippine weather bureau warned the storm remained a risk, with "catastrophic violent winds" and "intense to torrential rainfall" expected ahead of it moving south of Manila and out to the South China Sea by Sunday afternoon.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: WH accuses Fauci of playing politics with coronavirus comments ahead of election
  2. Health: Study: Trump campaign rallies likely led to over 700 COVID-related deaths.
  3. World: Boris Johnson announces month-long lockdown in England — Restrictions
  4. grow across Europe
  5. Technology: Fully at-home rapid COVID test to move forward.
  6. States: New York rolls out new testing requirements for visitors.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 22 mins ago - World

In photos: Coronavirus restrictions grow across Europe

A man taking part in a dance off in London's Leicester Square as Brits mark Halloween at bars and restaurants ahead of their Nov. 5 closure when England locks down again. Photo: Peter Summers/Getty Images

Bars in cities across England were busy Saturday night as revelers marked Halloween ahead of bars and restaurants closing Thursday for the new nationwide lockdown, per the Mirror.

The big picture: Restrictions are returning across much of Europe as the continent faces a second coronavirus wave, with more countries imposing second lockdowns to curb the spread.

See photos (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Health

WH accuses Fauci of playing politics over bleak coronavirus assessment

President Trump and NIAID director Anthony Fauci during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House in April. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

NAID director Anthony Fauci praised the Biden campaign's coronavirus stance, criticized White House adviser Scott Atlas and offered a bleak assessment of the U.S. pandemic response in an interview with the Washington Post, published Saturday.

Why it matters: Fauci's comments are perhaps his most frank yet and come as COVID-19 cases surge across the U.S. The White House called Fauci's remarks three days out from the election "unacceptable." Atlas publicly responded to his fellow coronavirus task force member in a tweet late Saturday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow