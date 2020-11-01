Super Typhoon Goni killed at least four people as it triggered flash flooding and power outages after twice making landfall in the southern region of the Philippines' main island of Luzon before weakening Sunday, per Reuters.

The big picture: Asia's most powerful typhoon of 2020, also known as Typhoon Rolly, caused nearly 1 million people to evacuate, the BBC reports. The Philippine weather bureau warned the storm remained a risk, with "catastrophic violent winds" and "intense to torrential rainfall" expected ahead of it moving south of Manila and out to the South China Sea by Sunday afternoon.