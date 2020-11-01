Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
Rescue workers carry a child to a waiting vehicle during an evacuation of settlers living along coastal areas in Manila as Super Typhoon Goni moves toward the Philippine capital on Sunday. Photo: Ted Aljine/AFP via Getty Images
Super Typhoon Goni killed at least four people as it triggered flash flooding and power outages after twice making landfall in the southern region of the Philippines' main island of Luzon before weakening Sunday, per Reuters.
The big picture: Asia's most powerful typhoon of 2020, also known as Typhoon Rolly, caused nearly 1 million people to evacuate, the BBC reports. The Philippine weather bureau warned the storm remained a risk, with "catastrophic violent winds" and "intense to torrential rainfall" expected ahead of it moving south of Manila and out to the South China Sea by Sunday afternoon.