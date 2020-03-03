The oil industry's impact on Super Tuesday

Several important oil- and gas-producing states vote today, none bigger than Texas, which produces vastly more crude than any other state — and nearly all countries for that matter.

The big picture: It also includes states like Colorado and Utah, which — unlike Texas — have lots of activity on federal lands that would be most affected by more restrictive policies.

What they're saying: A note from the research firm ClearView Energy Partners this morning points out that the oil-and-gas sector could "face stark regulatory reversals if any of the remaining Democrats won."

What we're watching: It'll be interesting to see entrance and exit polls showing how voters in the different states weigh climate and energy — and whether any of them provide fresh data on voters' views on fracking.

Go deeper: Where top 2020 candidates stand on climate policy and the Green New Deal