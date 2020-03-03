33 mins ago - Energy & Environment

The oil industry's impact on Super Tuesday

Ben Geman
Data: EIA; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Several important oil- and gas-producing states vote today, none bigger than Texas, which produces vastly more crude than any other state — and nearly all countries for that matter.

The big picture: It also includes states like Colorado and Utah, which — unlike Texas — have lots of activity on federal lands that would be most affected by more restrictive policies.

What they're saying: A note from the research firm ClearView Energy Partners this morning points out that the oil-and-gas sector could "face stark regulatory reversals if any of the remaining Democrats won."

What we're watching: It'll be interesting to see entrance and exit polls showing how voters in the different states weigh climate and energy — and whether any of them provide fresh data on voters' views on fracking.

Amy Harder

There's more oil and gas than ever — and the industry is tanking

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The world's oil and natural gas companies are drilling their way into financial and social hell.

Driving the news: The industry's stocks are in the toilet, and climate change is fast becoming a mainstream investor worry. These problems overlap and neither is going away anytime soon — if ever.

Ben Geman

Sanders and Bloomberg split over fracking

Bloomberg, Warren and Sanders at the Las Vegas debate. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Tonight's Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas laid bare the candidates' differences over fracking as Bernie Sanders defended his push for an outright ban and challenged concerns that it could hurt Democrats politically.

Driving the news: NBC's Chuck Todd asked Sanders what he would tell workers in Pennsylvania, a swing state where natural gas extraction via fracking is a major industry. Todd cited this New York Times piece on the politics of fracking there.

Amy Harder

Big climate change policy unlikely no matter who wins the White House

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Don’t hold your breath for big climate policy changes — even if a Democrat wins the White House.

Why it matters: Congress is likely to remain gridlocked on the matter, leading to either more of the same with President Trump’s re-election or a regulatory swing back to the left no matter which Democrat wins — but far short of a legislative overhaul.

