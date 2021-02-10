Sign up for our daily briefing

Tampa Bay approves Super Bowl victory boat parade

Photo Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios. Photo:  Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After uncertainty over when and how the Bucs would take a Super Bowl victory lap amid a pandemic, the city gave the green light for a boat parade today.

The big question: After massive crowds gathered around the city after Sunday night's win, can Tampa Bay be trusted to celebrate safely this time?

Details: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor's office announced Tuesday night that the parade will happen on the Hillsborough River at 1 p.m., just like the Lightning's boat parade celebrating their Stanley Cup win in September.

  • "Fans are invited to 'Raise the Flags' and join the celebration spanning the Tampa Riverwalk and other viewing areas that offer ample space for social distancing," the announcement said.
  • The announcement came with a reminder that masks are required outdoors.

If you want to stay home: The boat parade will be live-streamed on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and City of Tampa Facebook pages.

If you want to drive: These bridges will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as the parade approaches and immediately re-open after the Lombardi Trophy passes by:

  • Laurel Street Bridge
  • Cass Street Bridge
  • Kennedy Boulevard Bridge
  • Brorein Street Bridge
  • Platt Street Bridge

If you want to boat along: Boaters can be in the water, but cannot participate in the parade.

  • Boaters are required to stay at least 50 feet from the official parade vessels.

When asked for comment on the event, the Hillsborough County health department sent its same Super Bowl celebration recommendations:

  • "Remember, being in crowds will put you at higher risk for COVID-19. If you attend any of the upcoming events, do your part and encourage others to celebrate safely," the department said. "Celebrating safely will save lives."
  • Translation: Wear a mask properly and stay six feet (two arm's lengths) from anyone who doesn't live with you.

Meanwhile, the White House is waiting to congratulate the Bucs in person.

  • Press secretary Jen Psaki announced the Bucs and the 2020 NBA champions, the LA Lakers, are invited to visit the White House "when it is COVID safe."

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Feb 9, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

3 companies to watch as Tampa looks to become city of innovation

Photo: John Greim/Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Brian Kornfeld wants to make Tampa the city of innovation.

What's happening: Kornfeld is the president of Synapse, a Tampa-based nonprofit for entrepreneurs to accelerate Florida's economic success, and he's getting ready to host the state's first tech summit virtually next month.

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
Feb 9, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's first 5-star hotel is coming

Interior photos: Nikolas Koenig. Exterior photo: SPP

The Tampa EDITION, set to open by the end of this year, includes 172 hotel rooms and 37 luxury condos — none of which are cheap.

Why it matters: It's Tampa's first 5-star hotel and the crown jewel of the multi-billion Water Street Tampa, a development that aims to position the city as one of the hottest in the country.

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
23 hours ago - Sports

Super Bowl ratings down from last year, but streaming sets records

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Super Bowl LV was watched by a total of 96.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen ratings provided by CBS Sports.

Details: The broadcast broke records as the most live-streamed NFL game ever, averaging 5.7 million viewers per minute — up 65% from last year's big game.

