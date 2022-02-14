Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Andrew Whitworth. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
In an era of perpetual rebuilds and "trusting the process," the Los Angeles Rams went all-in on the present. One Hollywood ending later, they're Super Bowl champions.
ICYMI: The Rams beat the Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, becoming the second straight NFL champion to celebrate on their home turf.
- MVP: Cooper Kupp concluded his historic season with another tour de force (8 catches, 92 yards, 2 TD), setting the record for most receptions in a single postseason (33).
- Zoom out: This is the Rams' second Super Bowl title, and L.A.'s first since 1983 (Raiders). The Bengals, now 0-3 in Super Bowls, remain one of 12 teams without a ring.
- Key play: Matthew Stafford's go-ahead TD to Kupp with 1:25 left capped an epic 15-play, 79-yard drive.
By the numbers: It was an incredibly even game on the stat sheet. Both teams had 13 drives and finished with nearly the same exact number of plays (Rams 66, Bengals 61) and yards (Rams 313, Bengals 305).
- 7 sacks: Joe Burrow was sacked a Super Bowl record-tying seven times, upping his postseason total to an NFL-record 19. Overall, he was sacked 70 times this season, third-most ever.
- 36 years old: Sean McVay, 36, passed Mike Tomlin by about 10 months to become the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl.
- 8 in a row: For the eighth straight Super Bowl, the team that lost the coin toss won the game. Wild.
- 17 of 21: For the 17th time in the past 21 Super Bowls, the underdog covered the spread (Bengals +4). Also wild.
Between the lines: Star power isn't a foolproof recipe for success, but Sunday ultimately boiled down to the best players on the field stepping up when it mattered most.
- Aaron Donald, perhaps the greatest defender to ever play the game, bulldozed Cincy all night and made the game-sealing play.
- Kupp was L.A.'s entire offense on their final drive. Sometimes football is simple: let your superstars cook.
Looking back ... Sunday capped the most thrilling postseason in NFL history. The scores of the final seven games: 19-16 (walk-off), 13-10 (walk-off), 30-27 (walk-off), 42-36 (OT walk-off), 27-24 (OT walk-off), 20-17, 23-20.
Looking ahead ... The Chiefs (13-2) open as Super Bowl favorites next season, followed by the Bills (7-1), Rams (10-1), Bengals (12-1), 49ers (14-1), Packers (15-1), Cowboys (16-1), Bucs (18-1), Titans (20-1) and Ravens (20-1).