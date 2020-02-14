"The Super Bowl kid" and other sports prodigies

Just before Super Bowl LIV, Fox aired a video commemorating the NFL's 100th anniversary. It featured a young boy running a football across America, with various NFL legends telling him to "Take it to the house, kid! before switching to the live broadcast, where the young boy ran onto the field and handed the ref the game ball.

Who is he? The star of the commercial is 13-year-old football and track prodigy, Maxwell "Bunchie" Young, who was named SI's "Sportskid of the Year" in 2017 and was recently featured on "No Days Off," a YouTube show about sports prodigies from Whistle (previously Whistle Sports).

More episodes:

Dillon Lester, a 15-year-old baseball phenom

a 15-year-old baseball phenom Chandler King, a 12-year-old gymnast star

a 12-year-old gymnast star Griffin Spikoski, a 14-year-old pro Fortnite gamer

a 14-year-old pro Fortnite gamer Sky Brown, a 10-year-old pro skate and surfing prodigy

Go deeper: Increased viewership ups the stakes for the NFL's broadcast rights