Is the Super Bowl curse real? History says it might be

If history is any indication, there's a two-in-three chance that either the Rams or Bengals miss the playoffs next season.

Wild stat: So far this century, at least one of the two Super Bowl teams has gone on to miss the playoffs the following season a whopping 64% of the time.

2000s: The Rams and Titans both returned to the playoffs in the wake of the century's first Super Bowl. But over the next nine years, at least one Big Game participant went on to miss the postseason.

2010s: This decade bucked the trend, with both Super Bowl participants returning to the playoffs six out of 10 times. And yet: There was not a single repeat champion.

2020s: The 49ers followed up their Super Bowl trip with a dud, while the Chiefs and Bucs kept winning. As for the Rams and Bengals, they own the third- and fourth-best title odds next season.