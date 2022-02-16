Is the Super Bowl curse real? History says it might be

Sign up for our daily briefing
Two Rams fans celebrate in the stands after their team's Super Bowl vistory. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images
If history is any indication, there's a two-in-three chance that either the Rams or Bengals miss the playoffs next season.
Wild stat: So far this century, at least one of the two Super Bowl teams has gone on to miss the playoffs the following season a whopping 64% of the time.
2000s: The Rams and Titans both returned to the playoffs in the wake of the century's first Super Bowl. But over the next nine years, at least one Big Game participant went on to miss the postseason.
- 2000: Rams 23, Titans 16; Neither missed
- 2001: Ravens 34, Giants 7; Giants missed
- 2002: Patriots 20, Rams 17; Both missed
- 2003: Bucs 48, Raiders 21; Both missed
- 2004: Patriots 32, Panthers 29; Panthers missed
- 2005: Patriots 24, Eagles 21; Eagles missed
- 2006: Steelers 21, Seahawks 10; Steelers missed
- 2007: Colts 29, Bears 17; Bears missed
- 2008: Giants 17, Patriots 14; Patriots missed
- 2009: Steelers 27, Cardinals 23; Steelers missed
2010s: This decade bucked the trend, with both Super Bowl participants returning to the playoffs six out of 10 times. And yet: There was not a single repeat champion.
- 2010: Saints 31, Colts 17; Neither missed
- 2011: Packers 31, Steelers 25; Neither missed
- 2012: Giants 21, Patriots 17; Giants missed
- 2013: Ravens 34, 49ers 31; Ravens missed
- 2014: Seahawks 43, Broncos 8; Neither missed
- 2015: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24; Neither missed
- 2016: Broncos 24, Panthers 10; Both missed
- 2017: Patriots 34, Falcons 28; Neither missed
- 2018: Eagles 41, Patriots 33; Neither missed
- 2019: Patriots 13, Rams 3; Rams missed
2020s: The 49ers followed up their Super Bowl trip with a dud, while the Chiefs and Bucs kept winning. As for the Rams and Bengals, they own the third- and fourth-best title odds next season.
- 2020: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20; 49ers missed
- 2021: Bucs 31, Chiefs 9; Neither missed
- 2022: Rams 23, Bengals 20; TBD