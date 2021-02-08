Super Bowl parties, post-game celebrations risk COVID spike

Many of America's COVID-19 spikes came on the heels of holidays, when friends and families gathered to celebrate. Could Super Bowl LV lead to another spike?

25% of Americans said they planned to attend Super Bowl parties with people from outside their households, per a Seton Hall Sports Poll. Celebrations: Thousands of fans celebrated throughout the night in the streets of Tampa, many of them without masks.

Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Rewind: The 49ers' loss to the Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl may have prevented the spread of the virus, per WSJ (subscription).