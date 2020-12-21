Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Companies wary of buying Super Bowl ads as pandemic shrinks viewing parties

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: Kantar Group, Nielsen; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Some companies are wary of paying millions for an ad in this year's Super Bowl when the pandemic has complicated the big game.

Driving the news: CBS has yet to book all of its 30-second slots, which cost roughly $5.5 million a pop.

What they're saying: Companies fear that fewer viewing parties, combined with a mostly empty stadium, could tamp down the overall excitement, NYT reports.

  • The other side: With more people watching at home alone or in small groups, they're more likely to pay attention to the ads and might actually be able to hear them without that loud friend shouting over everybody.

What to watch: For the companies that do choose to advertise this year, expect them to take on a more serious tone.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Republicans take aim at the Fed

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republicans began their latest attack on the Fed over the weekend, seeking to rein in the central bank's ability to recreate the slate of lending programs it rolled out in March, when it announced an open-ended commitment to move into corporate bonds and keep credit flowing.

What happened: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and a group of Republican senators had proposed curbing the central bank’s lending powers to prevent new programs from being created that provide direct lending to large and medium-sized companies and the purchase of bonds from corporations and municipalities with just approval from the Treasury.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The world's dual realities could harden in 2021

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Heading into 2021, the economy is in a state of gross divergence, presenting opposing narratives that are drifting further apart, creating ostensible winners' and losers' brackets.

Why it matters: The pandemic has accelerated shifts in the economic makeup of the U.S. and the world. Those trends are being further cemented.

Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

U.K. in crisis

Lorries parked on the highway after the Port of Dover was closed and access to the Eurotunnel terminal suspended. Photo: Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images

At least 30 countries, including 17 in the neighboring European Union, have banned travel from the United Kingdom after the British government warned that a new variant of the coronavirus could be up to 70% more transmissible.

Why it matters: Supply chains are being disrupted just days before the U.K. is set to end the Brexit transition period without a free trade agreement with the EU — its largest and closest trading partner. A no-deal Brexit could cause massive damage to a British economy that's already been ravaged by the pandemic.

