Companies wary of buying Super Bowl ads as pandemic shrinks viewing parties

Some companies are wary of paying millions for an ad in this year's Super Bowl when the pandemic has complicated the big game.

Driving the news: CBS has yet to book all of its 30-second slots, which cost roughly $5.5 million a pop.

What they're saying: Companies fear that fewer viewing parties, combined with a mostly empty stadium, could tamp down the overall excitement, NYT reports.

The other side: With more people watching at home alone or in small groups, they're more likely to pay attention to the ads and might actually be able to hear them without that loud friend shouting over everybody.

What to watch: For the companies that do choose to advertise this year, expect them to take on a more serious tone.