Super Bowl ads are ready for their big moment

Super Bowl commercials have been brands' big moment ever since Apple's groundbreaking "1984" ad. Four decades and one fractured media landscape later, that real estate is more valuable than ever.

By the numbers: The price for a 30-second slot was roughly $6 million this year, and some sold for a record $7 million. Crypto and gambling companies are expected to make a big splash.

Early looks:

What to watch: Expect some trailers for summer blockbusters. "Jurassic World: Dominion" (out June 10) dropped one Thursday, and Marvel could tease "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (out May 6).