SUNY chancellor to resign over disparaging remarks about Cuomo victim

Jim Malatras, chancellor of the State University of New York, announced his resignation Thursday, citing difficulties brought on by new revelations regarding his involvement in former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment scandal.

Why it matters: Malatras is the latest Cuomo ally to step down from a job in the aftermath of the scandal. His resignation comes after new documents showed that Malatras had sent a disparaging text to a woman who accused the former governor, the New York Times writes.

His resignation is effective Jan. 14, according to his resignation letter.

Background: Earlier this month, CNN fired Chris Cuomo after documents showed that he used his contacts to garner information about the women accusing his brother of sexual harassment.

In August, President and CEO of Time's Up Tina Tchen announced she would resign amid revelations that leaders of the sexual harassment victims’ advocacy group advised Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to the allegations.

What they're saying: "The recent events surrounding me over the past week have become a distraction over the important work that needs to be accomplished as SUNY emerges from Covid-19," Malatras wrote in a statement.