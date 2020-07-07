Sunrun's deal for Vivint brings significant consolidation to U.S. solar

Sunrun, the largest U.S. home solar provider, is buying rival Vivint Solar in a $3.2 billion all-stock transaction, the companies announced Monday.

Why it matters: The deal between major players brings new consolidation to the U.S. solar sector, a growing market that has been hindered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies, who have a combined customer base of 500,000, said the deal would provide $90 million in annual cost "synergies."

It says they see room for significant growth, noting that residential solar is only at 3% penetration in the U.S.

What they're saying: "Vivint Solar adds an important and high-quality sales channel that enables our combined company to reach more households and raise awareness about the benefits of home solar and batteries," Sunrun CEO Lynn Jurich said in a statement.

What's next: Both companies' boards have approved the deal, but it still needs sign-off from shareholders as well as regulatory approvals. It's expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of this year, they said.

Sunrun's stock is up over 3% in pre-market trading on Tuesday.

How it works: Greentech Media notes that while the companies' regional sales overlap considerably, they have also pursued different strategies.