The Sun's relative quiet may have made Earth more friendly for life

The Sun might be a bit more quiet than other stars of its kind, a feature that potentially makes our planet more friendly to life, according to a new study.

Why it matters: Understanding the Sun in context with other stars being studied today is important to learn more about the history of how our solar system came to be and just how uncommon — or common — life is in the universe.

The intrigue: Bursts of solar plasma and radiation from the Sun can be harmful for astronauts and satellites in space, but if the Sun has always been a more quiet, even-tempered star, it may have helped life to develop on Earth.

What they found: The authors of the new study — published in the journal Science last week — used data from 369 stars with properties like the Sun surveyed by NASA's Kepler Space Telescope between 2009 and 2013.

  • The stars are about the same age as the Sun with similar rotational periods, among other characteristics.
  • According to the study, the Sun appears to be a bit less active — with fewer sunspots and solar flares — than the other stars examined.
  • "We were very surprised that most of the Sun-like stars are so much more active than the Sun," Alexander Shapiro, one of the authors of the study said in a statement.

Yes, but: Just because the Sun is less active than other solar-type stars today doesn't mean that it's always been a quiet, well-behaved star.

  • It's possible this is a quiet period in the Sun's life and it was actually more active in the past and could be in the future.
  • The Sun may also be nearing an age in which it calms down and becomes much quieter than it had been billions of years earlier.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,628,824 — Total deaths: 254,430 — Total recoveries — 1,184,499Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,192,119 — Total deaths: 70,115 — Total recoveries — 187,180 — Total tested: 7,285,178Map.
  3. States: New York reports 1,700 new coronavirus deaths in nursing homes.
  4. Trump administration: Trump says he won't allow Fauci to testify because the House is "a bunch of Trump-haters."
  5. 2020: Biden to test virtual events in Florida and Michigan as coronavirus upends campaign.
  6. 🎓 Commencement: Barack and Michelle Obama to take part in virtual commencement ceremonies for class of 2020.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Biden to test local virtual campaign events

Joe Biden is testing a new way of campaigning amid the coronavirus crisis, kicking off "local" virtual events this week in an attempt to recreate traditional campaign stops.

Driving the news: Biden, his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, and the campaign's top surrogates will be hosting various virtual events in key battleground states in the coming weeks, starting with Florida and Michigan, a Biden campaign aide tells Axios.

A step back for commercializing space

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic will likely make the U.S. space industry even more focused on government money and funding —and potentially set back advancements toward commercializing the industry.

Why it matters: For over 10 years, the space industry has been making strides to diversify its base of customers away from just government entities to more commercial customers and industries.

