Summer college enrollment offers a glimpse of COVID-19's effect

Student moves on campus. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Community college enrollment for the summer dropped nearly 6% since last year, along with declines in Black and male student enrollment in colleges and universities overall, a report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reveals.

Why it matters: Colleges need students to survive. The data show how the coronavirus pandemic could be affecting the fiscal health of higher education institutions, including demographic shakeups.

By the numbers: The organization’s data counts 7 million students enrolled in summer sessions at 2,300 colleges in the U.S.

  • Summer undergraduate enrollment increased at public and nonprofit four-year colleges from a year ago.
  • Four-year for-profit institution enrollment also fell.
  • Enrollment among Black students declined by about 6% compared to a 2% drop in 2019, but rose 8.5% among Asian students and 3.3% among Hispanics for the same time period.

The big picture: The report defies what experts have known to be true about college enrollment during a recession.

  • Community college and for-profit institution enrollments rose during the Great Recession. The opposite occurred this summer.
  • Experts and even college presidents speculated students would enroll in community college during the COVID-19 era, with its less expensive tuition and trade specialties. Instead, enrollment fell across all other groups based on race and ethnicity, age, gender and location. 

What's next: Undergraduate enrollment fell 2.5% from last year, the National Student Clearinghouse reports, with community colleges feeling the sharpest drop of nearly 8%.

Axios on HBO

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Bob Woodward

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," journalist Bob Woodward tells Axios National Political Correspondent Jonathan Swan why he spoke out about President Trump being the "wrong man for the job."

  • "I did not want to join the ranks of the Senate Republicans who know that Trump is the wrong man for the job, but won't say it publicly," Woodward said.

Catch the full interview on Monday, Sept. 28 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

