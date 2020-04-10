2 hours ago - Health

Uncertainty looms over summer camps amid coronavirus pandemic

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Summer camps across the U.S. are trying to figure out how best to respond to the coronavirus pandemic as May and June inch closer, AP reports.

Why it matters: For many parents, summer camps act like a babysitting service that allows them to keep working — and, for kids, they could be a much-needed outdoor escape after being forced to spend the last bit of their academic year at home.

The state of play: Some camps already decided they will not open this summer but most are holding off to see how the next few weeks pan out.

  • More than 22 camps are planning to hold "virtual camps."
  • Day camps are considering banning crowded buses for transportation.
  • Virginia is currently the only state with a stay-at-home order that definitively extends to June — prime camp season — though many are effectively open-ended.

Yes, but: Even if camps are operational, it's not clear if parents will feel comfortable sending their kids away in a time of uncertainty.

  • As a result, many are holding off putting money down for camps despite extended enrollment deadlines.

Go deeper: Virus-driven shift to online classes brings home the digital divide

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: WHO says returning to normal too soon will undermine sacrifices

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the coronavirus crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization is cautioning that moving too fast will undermine the sacrifices made so far.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed over 94,800 people and infected more than 1.5 million globally as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. The United States, the United Kingdom and France are in the eye of the storm, while Turkey has seen a sharp rise in new cases.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 18 hours ago - Health
Axios

All the states that have delayed their primary elections

Photo: Barbara Davidson/Getty Images

Georgia's primary election will be postponed until June 9, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Thursday, after the state initially moved its primary to May.

Why it matters: 23 other states and the District of Columbia haven't held primaries yet. The White House is recommending, for now, that Americans practice social distancing and gather in groups of no more than 10 people — while over 40 states have issued stay-at-home orders.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

Timeline: How the U.S. fell behind on the coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Early missteps allowed the new coronavirus to spread throughout the U.S for weeks before state and local officials implemented strict lockdowns designed to keep the pandemic from spinning further out of control.

Why it matters: The U.S. missed the boat on the kind of swift, early response that would have been most effective, and has been scrambling to catch up ever since. This timeline, compiled from official sources as well as media reports, shows how that all-important time was lost.

Go deeperArrow8 hours ago - Health