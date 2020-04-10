Uncertainty looms over summer camps amid coronavirus pandemic

Summer camps across the U.S. are trying to figure out how best to respond to the coronavirus pandemic as May and June inch closer, AP reports.

Why it matters: For many parents, summer camps act like a babysitting service that allows them to keep working — and, for kids, they could be a much-needed outdoor escape after being forced to spend the last bit of their academic year at home.

The state of play: Some camps already decided they will not open this summer but most are holding off to see how the next few weeks pan out.

More than 22 camps are planning to hold "virtual camps."

Day camps are considering banning crowded buses for transportation.

Virginia is currently the only state with a stay-at-home order that definitively extends to June — prime camp season — though many are effectively open-ended.

Yes, but: Even if camps are operational, it's not clear if parents will feel comfortable sending their kids away in a time of uncertainty.

As a result, many are holding off putting money down for camps despite extended enrollment deadlines.

