Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok resigned Sunday amid widespread pro-democracy protests that have rocked the country since a military coup in October.

Why it matters: It's the latest blow to Sudan's fragile transition to a democracy, which comes more than two years after an uprising led to the fall of dictator Omar al-Bashir.

Catch up fast: Sudanese military leaders deposed Hamdok and placed him under house arrest in late October, prompting mass protests.

A power-sharing agreement was reached in November to reinstate Hamdok as prime minister, but the pro-democracy movement rejected the deal and protests continued, per Al Jazeera.

At least 57 people have been killed in the demonstrations since October, including three protesters killed earlier Sunday, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.

What he's saying: "I decided to give back the responsibility and announce my resignation as prime minister, and give a chance to another man or woman of this noble country to … help it pass through what’s left of the transitional period to a civilian democratic country," Hamdok said in a national address Sunday, according to Al Jazeera.

"I tried as much as I could to avoid our country from sliding into disaster," he added. "Now, our nation is going through a dangerous turning point that could threaten its survival unless it is urgently rectified."

The U.S. State Department urged Sudanese leaders to "set aside differences, find consensus, and ensure continued civilian rule."