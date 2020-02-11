1 hour ago - World

Sudan agrees to turn over officials wanted by ICC for war crimes

Rashaan Ayesh

Sudan's deposed ruler Omar al-Bashir. Photo: Ebrahim Hamid/AFP via Getty Images

A top Sudanese official said Tuesday that the country's transitional leaders and rebel groups from the Darfur region reached an agreement to hand over officials wanted by the International Criminal Court for prosecution for war crimes, AP reports.

Why it matters: Though he was not specifically mentioned by name, those officials presumably include Sudan's deposed leader Omar al-Bashir, who was the the first person to be charged with genocide by the international body.

  • In a conflict that began in 2003, Bashir's government killed at least 300,000 people and displaced millions more in Darfur as it brutally cracked down on an insurgency movement in the region.
  • Bashir was overthrown in 2019 after months of protests calling for his removal.
  • "We can only achieve justice if we heal the wounds ... and we cannot escape from facing these ... without the appearance of those against whom arrest warrants were issued by the International Criminal Court," said Mohamed Hassan al-Taishi, a member of Sudan's sovereign council, per Al Jazeera.

Barak Ravid of Israel's Channel 13 news

Netanyahu holds landmark meeting with Sudan leader

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan. Photo: Ashraf Shazly/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu met today in Uganda with the leader of Sudan's governing council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and discussed the possibility of normalizing relations, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement.

Why it matters: Today's meeting follows years of hostility from Sudan toward Israel and signals a diplomatic opening under the joint civilian-military government that replaced longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir last year.

Ursula Perano

White House confirms operation that killed al-Qaeda leader Qassim al-Rimi

President Trump. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House confirmed in a statement on Thursday that an operation in Yemen killed Qassim al-Rimi, co-founder and leader of al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula.

Why it matters: Reports of Rimi's death via an airstrike circulated last weekend, but President Trump did not directly confirm the event. Al-Rimi had been a U.S. target for years, per the Washington Post, and was a deputy to standing al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri.

Rashaan Ayesh

World leaders to gather, discuss Libyan conflict on Sunday

People gather at the Martyrs' Square to stage a protest against attacks of Libya's renegade Gen. Khalifa Haftar's troops in Tripoli. Photo: Hazem Turkia/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

World leaders are preparing to gather in Berlin on Sunday to discuss concluding the nine-month conflict in oil-rich Libya and restoring peace and stability, Al Jazeera reports.

Why it matters: The conflict in Libya is among the most "intractable proxy wars" in the Middle East, pulling in Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Turkey, the New York Times reports.

