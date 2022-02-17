Study: Oil giants' green rhetoric outweighs action

Oil majors are talking the talk on climate change far more than they're walking the walk, a peer-reviewed study concludes.

Driving the news: The paper in PLOS One examines Exxon, Shell, Chevron and BP in 2009-2020 on the basis of three broad categories.

They are the use of climate and clean energy-related language in annual reports; pledges and actions in their business strategies; and investments in clean energy versus oil and gas.

What they found: The majors' climate discussion has outpaced spending growth to develop and deploy low-carbon energy.

The companies have yet to meaningfully start moving business practices away from fossil development, and clean energy remains a very small percentage of capital spending, it concludes.

"[T]he transition to clean energy business models is not occurring...Until actions and investment behavior are brought into alignment with discourse, accusations of greenwashing appear well-founded," it states.

Why it matters: Oil majors are increasingly diversifying into clean energy even as fossil fuels remain by far their dominant business lines. But critics call the efforts too slow.

The other side: Companies highlighted plans unveiled at the tail end of the study period or after.