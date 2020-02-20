48 mins ago - Science

Study: Methane gas emissions could be greater than previously known

Orion Rummler

Flaring natural gas burns by jack pumps at an oil well near Buford, North Dakota. Photo: William Campbell/Corbis via Getty Images

Greenhouse gas emissions from methane, which largely originates from natural gas production and agriculture, have been underestimated by 25% to 40% compared to recent gauges, per a new study in the peer-reviewed journal Nature.

Why it matters: Methane gas is more potent than CO2 at trapping heat on a pound-for-pound basis in the short-term, which makes it an important factor to weigh as countries tackle global warming.

What they found: Ancient samples of air from Greenland's ice sheets contained "very little of the oldest type of methane — multimillion-year-old fossil methane gas," the Washington Post reports. This suggests that the Earth's current methane-addled atmosphere is caused by humans exploiting fossil fuels.

What they're saying: Harvard atmospheric scientist and methane expert Daniel Jacob told the Post that the study represented an “important result, because the current estimates for the methane geological source were widely considered too high by atmospheric modelers such as myself.”

  • Yes, but: Jacob told the Post that he disagreed with the study's inference that smaller fossil methane sources means that humans should increase emissions from another source.

Go deeper: New methane capture method could reduce global warming by one-sixth

Go deeper

Ben Geman

Dominion joins power giants' net-zero carbon emissions push

Photo: Julian Stratenschulte/picture alliance via Getty Images

The huge utility Dominion Energy vowed Tuesday to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Why it matters: Virginia-headquartered Dominion has ranked among the country's 10 largest power generators and operates in 18 states.

Go deeperArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

BP vows to "fundamentally" change with net-zero emissions target

Photo: Lance King/Getty Images

BP said Wednesday that it is reorienting its business with new climate targets — including first-time emissions commitments for its products' use in the economy — and a new team to help countries, cities and other companies cut carbon.

Why it matters: It's the latest sign of how multinational oil-and-gas giants — especially European-headquartered players — are expanding climate pledges under intense pressure from activists and investors.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Amy Harder

There's more oil and gas than ever — and the industry is tanking

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The world's oil and natural gas companies are drilling their way into financial and social hell.

Driving the news: The industry's stocks are in the toilet, and climate change is fast becoming a mainstream investor worry. These problems overlap and neither is going away anytime soon — if ever.

Go deeperArrowFeb 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment