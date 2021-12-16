Sign up for our daily briefing

In photos: Unprecedented storm leaves nearly 100 million people reeling

A person from the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation works to remove a tree that collapsed on several cars after strong winds passed through the city on Dec. 15. Photo: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Communities across the Plains and Upper Midwest were hit by a massive multi-hazard storm on Wednesday, with winds reaching 85 to 100 mph.

Why it matters: Wednesday set the U.S. record for most hurricane-force wind reports in a single day and affected nearly 100 million people.

In photos
Residents survey damaged buildings in Hartland, Minnesota on Dec. 15. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Following a night of high winds, a downed utility pole remains across the sidewalk in front of a home in Chicago on Dec. 16. Photo: Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Members of the Chicago Fire Department remove a section from a building that was beginning to dangle over a sidewalk on Dec. 15 in Chicago. Photo: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Residents hold up a falling garage door in Hartland, Minnesota on Dec. 15. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images
An RV is flipped on its side on Dec. 16 in Hartland, Minnesota. Photo: AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa
A damaged house on Dec. 16 in Hartland, Minnesota. Photo: AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa

Oriana GonzalezYacob Reyes
"God-awful mess": Biden visits tornado-ravaged Kentucky

Biden in Dawson Springs, Ky. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Wednesday visited tornado-ravaged Kentucky, calling what affected families in hard-hit Mayfield and other areas are going through "a God-awful mess."

The big picture: During his visit, Biden amended the federal disaster declaration he previously approved, making federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, available to cover 100% of the total "eligible costs" for for 30 days, the White House said.

Monica Eng
8 hours ago - Axios Chicago

12 Days of Chicago Christmas: Journo merch

Today's gift is for the news junkie on your list

We couldn't do our jobs at Axios Chicago without all the great work our fellow journalists do in newsrooms across the city.

  • If you want to show some love beyond your subscription, choose from a ton of cool merch on their sites:
Andrew FreedmanJacob KnutsonRebecca Falconer
Updated 12 hours ago - Science

Historic wind storm spawns tornadoes, causes widespread power outages

Satellite image showing smoke plumes from wildfires, blowing dust, and thunderstorms with lightning flashes detected across the Plains on Dec. 15. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

An expansive storm is unleashing an array of hazardous weather to a broad swath of the lower 48 states — with winds reaching 85 to 100 mph from Colorado to Iowa, along with record warmth that's fueled an ongoing derecho moving into Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Why it matters: The storm set all-time high temperatures for the month of December on Wednesday, as readings soared into the 70s all the way to the Iowa-Minnesota border. Its winds had knocked out power to some 500,000 customers in 10 states Thursday, with outages climbing in Iowa and Kansas, per poweroutage.us.

