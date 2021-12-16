In photos: Unprecedented storm leaves nearly 100 million people reeling

Communities across the Plains and Upper Midwest were hit by a massive multi-hazard storm on Wednesday, with winds reaching 85 to 100 mph.

Why it matters: Wednesday set the U.S. record for most hurricane-force wind reports in a single day and affected nearly 100 million people.

In photos

Residents survey damaged buildings in Hartland, Minnesota on Dec. 15. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Following a night of high winds, a downed utility pole remains across the sidewalk in front of a home in Chicago on Dec. 16. Photo: Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Members of the Chicago Fire Department remove a section from a building that was beginning to dangle over a sidewalk on Dec. 15 in Chicago. Photo: Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Residents hold up a falling garage door in Hartland, Minnesota on Dec. 15. Photo: Christian Monterrosa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

An RV is flipped on its side on Dec. 16 in Hartland, Minnesota. Photo: AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa