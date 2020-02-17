What we know: Deadly Storm Dennis whips at England, Wales and Ireland

At least two deaths are being attributed to Storm Dennis on Monday as it continues to strike at parts of England, Wales and Ireland, per AccuWeather.

The big picture: Dennis is the second-strongest nontropical storm ever recorded in the North Atlantic Ocean. Its hurricane-force winds and heavy rains have caused widespread flooding across the United Kingdom. The army has been deployed in the U.K. to help with flood relief.

Flights have been rerouted and canceled due to the storm. Wind speeds reached 80 mph in the United Kingdom on Sunday, with speeds reaching 112 mph in Bealach Na Ba in the Scottish Highlands.

About 320 flood warnings, where fast-flowing or deep floodwater was particularly dangerous, were issued across Britain, including South Wales, on Sunday, the New York Times reports.

The storm has produced 80-foot waves in the Atlantic Ocean, per the Washington Post.

Parts of western mainland Europe have been struck by the storm as well.

Go deeper... Study: Climate change effects apparent in daily global weather data